The Championship leader returns to action as WorldSSP heads to Jerez for the second of three back-to-back encounters.

After a thrilling weekend of action in Barcelona, the FIM Supersport World Championship heads south to the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the Motul Spanish Round, the second of three back-to-back rounds that will have a huge impact on determining who will be the 2021 WorldSSP Champion.

After missing the Catalunya Round due to a clash with the MotoE™ World Cup season finale in Italy, Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) is back in action after missing out on the MotoE™ title. He returns to the Championship with a 45-point lead of nearest rival Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) with the South African unable to substantially cut Aegerter’s lead at the top of the Championship after not standing on the podium in Barcelona. Although it was not possible for Odendaal to take the lead of the Championship in Barcelona, he could have cut the gap to just 12 points but heads into Jerez 45 points down on the Swiss rider.

A double Catalunya podium for Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) hauled him up to third in the Championship, just six points clear of German rider Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who is now on a run of seven races without a podium finish; the longest run of his WorldSSP career. With Gonzalez now on a run of three races inside the top two, he has the momentum in the closing stages of the season. Will Oettl be able to respond at the circuit he took his first podium in and end the podium drought?

3 key stats ahead of the Motul Spanish Round

5

Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer in Jerez with 5 wins to Kawasaki’s 2 and 1 for Honda (van der Mark, 2014).

4

The pole record reflects the wins: 4 poles for Yamaha, 2 for Kawasaki and 1 for Honda.

4

Jules Cluzel holds the record for podium placements in Jerez: 4 from 2017 to last year. Kenan Sofuoglu follows at 3 and, among the current riders, Federico Caricasulo stands at 2.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 9)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (302 points)

2. Steven Odendaal (RSA) Yamaha (257 points)

3. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) Yamaha (203 points)

