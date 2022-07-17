Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Swiss rider increased his Championship lead to 64 points.

Race 2 highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Aegerter dropped to as low as fourth on Lap 8 but was able to battle his way back to victory.

A late-race move on Baldassarri allowed him to take the win by just 1.063s. He has won nine consecutive wins, equaling Locatelli’s record from 2020.

His fourth consecutive double win allowed him to increase his Championship lead to 64 points.

“Today’s race was exciting. The 19 laps were competitive, we had a great battle between different manufacturers. We could see that they are faster in some parts of the track. So, it was not so easy to overtake, especially Caricasulo and Bulega. With Baldassarri, I already knew where he was faster from Race 1. I waited for a good moment to go in front to make a clean pass. And we won again. It’s very nice to win nine races in a row. It’s like a dream. It’s not easy to achieve this result. We’re racing at different tracks, with different conditions so everything need to be perfect.”

P2 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

Despite a solid recovery to take the lead of the race, Baldassarri was denied victory by Aegerter who overtook him on Lap 17.

The Italian claimed his seventh consecutive WorldSSP podium.

He stands in second place in the Championship standings with 161 points.

“It wasn’t an easy race. We enjoyed a lot. I was fighting and giving my maximum. Today we were fast but Aegerter was more in control. I think that he has more the situation in control, and we’re missing that a bit. I was hoping he would loose a bit of time with the Ducatis behind to try to escape. But when I passed Bulega he also overtook him and then he was straight behind me. We were very fast in the last two laps and I was on the limit. In the end, second position is a good result.”

P3– Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Starting from the front row, Bulega was leading Race 2 before Aegerter overtook on Lap 16.

He finished in third place claiming his sixth WorldSSP podium.

He is third in the standings with 120 points.

“Unfortunately, yesterday I made a stupid mistake and I crashed. But in the end, today we recovered some points. Today my bike was working really well. Until they overtook, I thought I could win. At the beginning of the race, my feeling was good because I started from second place on the grid, and then I overtook Aegerter. I was leading the race until three laps to go. But in the end, we had a good weekend.”

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) had been challenging for the podium but crossed the finish line in fourth. He claimed his best result since his switch to Ducati for 2022. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) was fifth, followed by Race 1 podium finisher Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP).

To note:

Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) retired from Race 2 on the opening lap after contact with Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) at Turn 1, with van Straalen able to continue in the lead group, although the Dutchman crashed out at Turn 11 and retired from the race.

WorldSSP Results Race 2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +1.063s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +3.719s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +6.100s

5. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) +8.686s

6. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +9.135s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 5)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (245 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (181 points)

3. Nicolo Bulega (ITA) Ducati (120 points)



