The WorldSSP paddock is preparing for a new challenge and a new circuit as it heads to the Circuito de Navarra for the first time

Two weeks on from the FIM Supersport World Championship’s first visit to the Autodrom Most, another new venue presents more challenges for the paddock as the Circuito de Navarra prepares to host WorldSSP for the first-ever time with the Pirelli Navarra Round making its debut on the calendar. New tracks have the potential to spice things up and with the Championship gap being cut last time out, the Navarra Round is set up to be a thrilling encounter.

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) continues to lead the standings after five rounds but found his gap at the top of the Championship to 37 points, down from 44 before the Czech Round, after Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was able to return to the top of the rostrum in Race 1 at the Autodrom Most with Aegerter in fourth; although Aegerter responded in Race 2 to win ahead of Odendaal. A new venue could spice this Championship battle even more. Will Aegerter extend his lead at the top of the standings or will Odendaal close the gap even further?

German rider Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) lies third in the Championship after taking yet another podium finish last time out, but is still chasing his first win in the class. Oettl is only 33 points behind Odendaal as he searches to finish as high up the Championship as possible. Oettl will be looking over his shoulder though with Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) only 17 points behind.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 6)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (207 points)

2. Steven Odendaal (RSA) Yamaha (170 points)

3. Philipp Oettl (GER) Kawasaki (137 points)

