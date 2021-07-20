WorldSSP returns to action in the Netherlands with a whole host of riders looking to claim victory at the TT Circuit Assen

After not competing at Donington Park last time out, the FIM Supersport World Championship storms back into action at the Cathedral of Speed for the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen with the title battle showing signs of going the whole distance throughout the 2021 season with Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) sharing six wins equally so far this campaign.

Championship leader Aegerter has recent experience of the Dutch venue having competed there with MotoE™ not that long ago, qualifying fifth but finishing the race in last place. The Swiss rider, who has won the last three races in WorldSSP to take the Championship lead, has also claimed a podium finish at the iconic venue in Moto2™ with third in 2013, putting Aegerter in good stead of the upcoming round although it will be his first visit on Supersport machinery.

Title rival Odendaal also brings experience of the Dutch circuit as he looks to close the current gap of 17 points to Aegerter, although he was not able to finish on the podium in Moto2™ at Assen, taking a best result of 16th place in 2019; his most recent visit to the circuit. Like Aegerter, it will be Odendaal’s first visit on Supersport bikes to the venue. The South African rider will also have a new teammate for the rest of the 2021 campaign with Hungarian Peter Sebestyen join the Evan Bros. outfit; Sebestyen bringing plenty of additional experience to the team with 42 WorldSSP races and 31 WorldSBK races to his name, taking a best result of sixth in WorldSSP so far.

The most successful rider at Assen is Kenan Sofuoglu: he won four races here in a timespan that embraces eleven years (2006-2017). Among the active riders, we have two Assen winners: Jules Cluzel (2018) and Federico Caricasulo (2019).

Pole position has not been a decisive factor at Assen so far: only 5 races were won from pole here (1999, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2017).

Honda dominates the statistics at Assen: they won more than a half of the races: 12 out of 21.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 3)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (119 points)

2. Steven Odendaal (RSA) Yamaha (102 points)

3. Luca Bernardi (SMR) Yamaha (82 points)

