WorldSSP300 riders take to the iconic Magny-Cours circuit, where the class has a special history.

The 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship has arrived at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours for the Motul French Round, the fifth event of the WorldSSP300 season. The track has a rich history for one of the youngest classes in the WorldSBK paddock, with it crowning Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) the first ever female FIM Solo Road Racing World Champion in 2018, and then Manuel Gonzalez the youngest ever FIM Solo Road Racing World Champion in 2019.

Coming into France in 2021 after a stunning round at Most in the Czech Republic some four weeks ago, there’s just 11 points between Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) on 129 and Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) on 118. The title race is certainly alive, but other riders creeping back into contention.

Adrian Huertas’ season has been a strong one; he’s been the quickest rider at various points, but misfortune combined with strong results for Booth-Amos has led to the gap closing between the two. In the last three races, Huertas hasn’t had a podium, whilst Booth-Amos has had two in his last three races, including an Assen Race 2 win. At Magny-Cours in 2020, Booth-Amos had pole but scored no points, whilst Adrian Huertas took a best result of 2020 in Race 2 with sixth. However, taking a first win of 2021 last time out was Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) and although he’s 43 points behind Huertas, he was first and second in the races at Magny-Cours last year. His last five races have all been top seven finishes – including two podiums – so Buis isn’t out of the race just yet.

3 key stats ahead of the Motul French Round

3

The poleman has never won here, but the win went to a front row starter three times out of five, including the last three.

2

Marc Garcia is the only rider who won here twice: he won the first (2017) and last (2020/2) races run at Magny-Cours.

1

The only poleman who stood on the podium at Magny-Cours has been Scott Deroue, third in 2019.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 6)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Kawasaki (129 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (118 points)

3. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (86 points)

