The Autodrom Most will host the fourth round of the 2021 season as the paddock heads east to a new venue for the Championship

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship will get its first taste of the Autodrom Most at the Tissot Czech Round with 44 riders scheduled to compete as the title battle in WorldSSP300 begins to take shop after three rounds of the 2021 campaign, with Spanish rider Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) leading the way after six races.

Unpredictability has, as always, been a huge part of the 2021 season but two riders have managed to be consistently fighting at the front during races. Huertas holds an 18-point advantage over Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) with the duo pulling away from the rest of the field. Out of the six races so far, Huertas has three wins with Booth-Amos claiming two. Crucially, Booth-Amos crashed out at the final corner of the final lap at both Misano Race 2 and Assen Race 1, allowing Huertas to build a gap. Booth-Amos rectified this with victory in Race 2 at Assen with Huertas in fifth.

French rider Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) claimed his second podium of the season at Assen in Race 2, allowing him to leap into third place in the Championship standings on 64 points. Di Sora heads into the Most weekend on the back of two third places and a fourth in the last three races and will be hoping this form continues for more podiums as he looks to close the 26-point gap to Booth-Amos.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 5)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Kawasaki (108 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (90 points)

3. Samuel Di Sora (FRA) Kawasaki (64 points)

