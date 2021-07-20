Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis is just one of a handful of home heroes returning to the Netherlands, with Buis competing on home soil for the first time as World Champion

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship will roar back into life at the TT Circuit Assen for the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round with a number of home heroes competing at their home round after missing the opportunity to do so last year. One of these is reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) who will be hoping his first race on home soil as a World Champion will be able to kickstart his title defence.

Buis currently lies ninth in the standings on 23 points, 49 behind teammate and Championship leader Adrian Huertas. With a best result of sixth so far in 2021, coming in the opening race of the season, Buis will be hoping he can kickstart his season in fine fashion on home soil and start closing the gap to his new teammate. Buis is not the only Dutchman to have a home round in 2021 with Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team), who showed strong pace last time out at Misano, Ruben Bijman (Machado CAME SBK), Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) and wildcards Thom Molenaar (Molenaar Racing Team) and teammate Sven Doornebal representing the Netherlands at Assen.

The top of the Championship as it stands is a close battle between Huertas and Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) with just seven points separating the pair. Out of four races so far in 2021, Huertas has claimed two wins and three podiums while Booth-Amos has one win and three podiums; although Booth-Amos comes into the Dutch Round on the back of a very costly late-race crash at Misano from the lead. Luckily for the Brit, Huertas also had his worst result of the season in the same race with tenth, keeping the title battle close between them.

Ana Carrasco’s (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) remarkable comeback was topped off with victory in Race 2 at Misano after putting Booth-Amos under pressure heading into the final corner. Although Carrasco is 30 points behind Huertas in the standings, she has claimed three top-ten finishes at the TT Circuit Assen before and will be hoping to add to that record in 2021 to close the gap down even further.

3 key stats ahead of the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round

3

Three different winners from three different countries at Assen: Scott Deroue (Netherlands) in 2017, Luca Grunwald (Germany) in 2018 and Manuel Gonzalez (Spain) in 2019.

0

None of the wins came from pole: Deroue and Gonzalez won from 2nd on the grid, while Grunwald from 6th.

3

The three polesitters here (Borja Sanchez, Mika Perez, Galang Hendra Pratama) weren’t able to finish on the podium. The best result for the polesitter here is the fourth place by Sanchez in 2017.

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 3)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Kawasaki (72 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (65 points)

3. Ana Carrasco (ESP) Kawasaki (42 points)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

