Wunderlich Bmw S1000xr Active Comfort Seat

Comfort starts with the Thermo Pro coating, which can keep the seat up to 25°C cooler in direct sun compared to conventional materials – added ‘air-con’ for those hot summer days.

A distinctive concave profile and progressive foam layering relieves pressure on the coccyx and spreads body weight evenly across the seat. It also encourages a more natural pelvis and leg position, and works with the non-slip cover to reduce sliding during braking and acceleration.

Riders can opt for a 5mm higher or 5mm lower version than the original seat: a small amount that can make a huge difference to ergonomics.

The Wunderlich S1000XR Active Comfort Seat is made in Germany and finished to a high standard, with taped and welded seams for 100% tightness.

It retails at £419 including VAT, and is available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com.

