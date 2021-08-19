Wunderlich Box For Boxer Tools

A very clever bit of kit, Wunderlich’s Smart Tool Box uses the space behind BMW R1200 and 1250 GS panniers to carry tools, first aid and other essentials.
Mounted on the back of the nearside pannier rail, the Smart Tool Box is waterproof and light – made from strong injection moulded plastic, it weighs less than a metal box, but is much more robust than a fabric tool roll.
It is also much more secure. Two lockable versions are available, one supplied with its own keys and one that features a ‘codeable’ lock, so it can be opened using the BMW ignition key.
Though compact (it measures just 325 x 105 x 230 mm) it’s surprisingly spacious, with a 4.5 litre capacity – more than similar boxes on the market.
As you’d expect, the Smart Tool Box can be accessed with the pannier in place, so there’s no need to remove it or disturb contents at the side of the road. The lid has a retaining strap to prevent loss too.
- The basic version with two separate conventional keys is £149-
- The second version includes a codeable key kit so that your BMW ignition key can be used to open the tool box – this costs £169-
They fit R1200 GS LC (2013 – 2020), R1200 Adventure (2014 to 2020), R1250 GS (2019 on) and R1250 Adventure (2020-on) models, with BMW frames and boxes fitted.
Wunderlich also offer a Cordura inner bag, tailored to fit the Tool Box perfectly, containing a comprehensive breakdown kit:
- Motorbike first aid kit
- Slime tyre repair kit incl. CO2 cartridges
- Hazard vest EN ISO 20471
- Head torch (batteries included)
- 360° LED warning light
- BMW multitool with bits
- Medium strength thread lock
- Folding funnel
- Wunderlich black straps 200cm
- 10 x zip ties
- Power fabric tape EXTRA
- TESA Extreme repair tape
- A pair of work gloves
- Two cleaning cloths
The Cordura Inner Bag with Breakdown Kit sells for £139 including VAT.
All three are available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com
