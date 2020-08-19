A simple solution to a tricky and sometimes painful problem, Wunderlich Case Carry Handles make dealing with cumbersome aluminium cases so much simpler.

Fully adjustable and with an ergonomically shaped handle, Case Carry Handles attach to the four lashing points on aluminium panniers and top boxes, for an instantly more comfy and convenient way to carry them off the bike.

They make it much easier to handle more than one pannier at a time, and are a real bonus when the cases are wet or dirty form the road or trail.

Made to last, the straps are tear-resistant polyester fabric and the handle is a non-slip elastic rubber. They can be rolled up and stashed in the top of each case when not in use.

Wunderlich Case Carry Handles cost just £24 each including VAT, and fit both Wunderlich and BMW OE aluminium side and top cases.

Visit Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner and no.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com to find out more.