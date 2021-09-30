Wunderlich Go Pro Mount For Bmw R1250 Rt

Solid, stable and simple to fit, the Wunderlich Go Pro Mount is now available for BMW’s popular R1250 RT super tourer.

Designed to position the camera in front of the windshield, the metal bracket keeps the action cam free of vibrations and provides an unshakeable hold.

Supplied with longer screws and plastic washers, the mount can be fitted quickly, without any specialist tools or knowledge.

Made in Germany from CNC-milled aluminium, the bracket is styled to blend in with the bike’s bodywork, so it will not look out of place once the camera is removed.

Available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com for £59-(including VAT) Go Pro mounts are also available to fit most modern BMW motorcycles.

