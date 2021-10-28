New from Wunderlich, Frame Covers close the gaps in the R1250 GS and Adventure’s subframe, protecting rider, passenger and luggage from water spray and detritus thrown up by the rear tyre.

The large openings on both sides of the 1250 GS allow rainwater, grime and other unwanted materials to be flung up from the road and over legs, panniers and/or the bike’s rear end.

Discreet, unobtrusive and light, Wunderlich Frame Covers are made from high quality, 3mm thick PP thermoplastic, and are shaped to fit the frame perfectly, stopping the muck and mess in its tracks.

They’re simple to fit – no drilling or cutting required – and won’t get in the way of the rider or pillion’s leg position. They can be just as easily removed, for maintenance access.

Each kit comes with everything needed for mounting: frame cladding right and left, and fastening materials. The offside Cover comes with a ready-formed hole for the 12V socket.

Designed to fit both the R1250 GS and Adventure models, Wunderlich Frame Covers blend in perfectly with their styling and retail at £119- per pair, including VAT. They are available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK distributor www.nippynormans.com.

The Covers fit perfectly with a MudSling rear mudguards – also available from Nippy Normans – should the owner prefer even more protection.