Wunderlich’s Shiftcam Shield

Tailored for those tackling trails on their 1250 GS, Wunderlich Cylinder Head Protectors help shield the ShiftCam Boxer engine’s vulnerable valve train, and increase the strength of the OE engine bars.

The ShiftCam valve set up on the R-series engines is extremely complex and even with the original BMW engine bars in place, is vulnerable to damage during a drop or slide.

Made from 4mm thick aluminium and fixed to the OE engine bars, Wunderlich Protectors wrap around the rocker covers, preventing contact with the ground, rocks or branches in an impact. They also act as a barrier against flying debris.

Quick and easy to fit, they attach with heavy-duty clamps – secured with Torx screws – and are engineered to provide additional structural stability to the engine bars.

Made in Germany, they’re precision-cut and contoured, so as not to protrude or snag on branches and other undergrowth when trail riding, and feature three cut-out sections in the centre and tapering towards the rear, for ventilation.

Wunderlich Cylinder Head Protectors cost £199- per pair (including VAT), are available in either Black or Silver, and are anodised to reduce corrosion.

They fit the OE engine bars on R1250 GS and Adventure ShiftCam models, and are available exclusively through the UK’s no.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com

