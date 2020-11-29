X-lite X-1005

This is the new flip up helmet by X-lite, the result of an intensively revised design process aimed at offering the best combination possible of the expertise of Nolan and X-lite. It is characterised by an elegant, dynamic design, a striking appearance and an ample range of technical features, some of which are highly innovative. Three outer shell sizes, double P/J homologation, ultrawide visor, VPS sunscreen (adjustable in various positions and fitted with the automatic retraction system), rotation of the chin guard with elliptical trajectory, exclusive double action chin guard opening mechanism, double lever Microlock2 retention system with micrometric adjustment, Carbon Fitting Racing Experience inner comfort padding (with an innovative net construction), exclusive Liner Positioning Control (LPC) system and set-up for the new generation N-Com communication system make the X-1005 one of the most appreciated flip up helmets for the most demanding of motorbike tourists.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS OUTER SHELL MATERIAL

Composite fibres (carbon-glass, carbon-aramidic).

P/J HOMOLOGATION

The helmet can be used either with the chin guard open (J configuration) or closed (P configuration), as the protective chin guard has passed the homologation tests required by UN/ECE regulations for full face helmets.

ULTRAWIDE VISOR

The large surface of the S/R (Scratch Resistant) visor makes it possible to have a broader view, also lateral, thus highly increasing active safety.

PINLOCK® FOG-RESISTANT INNER VISOR

Thanks to the patented adjusting system, the stretch of the Pinlock® inner visor can be adjusted, acting from the exterior of the visor, without the necessity of removing. The Full Silicone Border (FSB) allows first of all for an increase in the size of the air chamber located between the helmet exterior and interior, thus further reducing the risk of fogging; secondly, it reduces the risk of scratches to the visor.

VPS SUNSCREEN

Moulded out of LEXANTM, it is S/R (Scratch Resistant) and F/R (Fog Resistant) treated and offers UV protection up to 400 nanometres. It can be easily removed for maintenance and cleaning and is fully- adjustable. The activation system (patented) allows for the automatic retraction of the sunscreen in a standby position, thus simplifying emergency manoeuvres required to quickly obtain the maximum level of visibility offered by the visor.

“CARBON FITTING RACING EXPERIENCE” COMFORT INNER PADDING WITH INNOVATIVE NET CONSTRUCTION

The comfort inner padding is made with active carbon filaments, a thermoregulatory, antistatic and dissipative element. The liner, with an innovative net construction, aids the movement of air around the upper part of the head which thus stays cool and dry.

EYEWEAR ADAPTIVE

This system has been designed for the comfort of eyeglass wearers. In a quick and easy way, it allows to obtain a space in the cheek pads for the glasses temples. It is reversible, so the cheek pads can be returned to the initial configuration. To further facilitate the washing, the cheek pads are equipped with expanded foam inner padding which can be taken out from the fabric covering.

MICROLOCK2 (patented)

Availability according to the product version. It is a patented double lever retention system with micrometric adjustment. It consists of a thermoplastic ergonomic opening lever, and of a second aluminium toothed and holding lever. The toothed lever releases the micrometric strip, thus the chin strap can only be open with a very broad rotation of the opening lever. This device minimizes the possibility of unintentional opening of the retention system.

SET UP FOR N-COM COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

The helmet is ready and approved with the N-Com communication system installed. The system allowing for the installation and the compatible N-Com product itself, have both been designed with the aim of facilitating the assembly of the system into the helmet.

N-COM COMPATIBILITY

B902 X series – B601 X series

CHIN GUARD ROTATION WITH ELLIPTICAL TRAJECTORY (patented)

The chin guard rotation movement with elliptical trajectory makes it possible to keep the total size of the helmet’s front section to a minimum, when the chin guard is open. The “sail” effect is consequently highly reduced and riding comfort is still guaranteed, even when the chin guard is lifted.

DUAL ACTION (patented)

Exclusive DUAL ACTION chin guard opening system. Positioned in the centre of the chin guard, it allows for easy, one-handed opening. The dual action opening mechanism reduces the risk of accidental opening: the chin guard can be opened only operating the first release lever (or safety lock) and then activating the second lever.

LPC – LINER POSITIONING CONTROL (patent pending)

This system, patent pending, allows for the regulating of the position of the liner. This permits the positioning of the same- sized helmet to be adjusted for different heads, consequently adapting to various requirements and head shapes.

MOULDED LINING FOR THE INNER CHEEK PADS IN POLYSTYRENE

The helmet has a moulded lining for the internal cheek pads in polystyrene which allows for a more precise fitting of the fabric inner cheek pads. This lining, which gives the product a quality finish, also provides the housing for the earphones of the N-Com communication system.

INTEGRATED CHIN STRAPS

Removable and washable, they are integrated in the cheek pads, favouring the helmet’s fit as well as its wearability and soundproofing.

SINGLE-PIECE CHEEK PADS

The internal padding in expanded foam for the cheek pads has been designed in order to provide superior even pressure and consistent performance over time compared to traditional padding. It can also be removed from its fabric coverings in order to make washing of the latter easier.

AVAILABLE SIZES

from XXS to XXL

