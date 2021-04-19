New electric solutions startup from California!

X Mobility Motors just revealed their portfolio of electric solutions focused on urban mobility. They plan to launch their first product line to the market by Q2 2021.

Founded in 2018, in Los Angeles, CA, X Mobility Motors was created by a new generation of tech enthusiasts with one simple goal: help the world transition from gas powered, environment killer transportation to a clean and sustainable alternative. Their portfolio includes various different options, ranging from E-scooters, E-skateboards, E-bikes, E-mopeds to E-motorcycles. All of them with a badass style, created especially for techies that want to be environment friendly.

i1. E-Scooter

i1’s design is inspired by the new generation of electric vehicles, amazing high detailed finish and superb quality, making it one of a kind.

i1: It’s equipped with an intermediate electric motor of 300w, high performance and high power, intelligent battery Power X, high quality ELITOP Li-ion cell with max capacity of 270w/h. i1 can reach up to 15mph, this scooter is incredibly easy to use. Prices start at $599.

M1. E-Skateboard

M1: IIt’s equipped with an intermediate electric motor of 300w, high performance and high power, intelligent battery Power X, high quality ELITOP Li-ion cell with max capacity of 187w/h. The. It can reach up to 22mph. M1 is an amazingly well finished skateboard. Prices start at $539.

H01. E-Bike

H01: It’s a foldable e-bike equipped with an intermediate electric motor of 350w, high performance and high power, intelligent battery Power X, high quality ELITOP Li-ion cell with max capacity of 187w/h. It can reach up to 15mph. Take it anywhere, anytime. Prices start at $869.

The design Z1 e-moped and of their first 2 e-motorcycles were also revealed. Meet the Z1, T1 and T2 by X Mobility Motors:

Z1. E-Moped

Z1 is an e-moped made for urban mobility and its design was inspired by the future. T1. Bratstyle

T1 is an e-motorcycle close to a street style and its design was inspired by the famous Bratstyle. From what we have seen so far, the T1 turned out amazingly well done, modern and clean.

T2. Scrambler

T2 is an e-motorcycle that plays with on/off road mixed style. The design increments the past and future reflecting a specific lifestyle. The design was inspired by the Scrambler of 1950, showing off a bigger suspension. There’s also accessories you can buy to further style the T2 like bags and a surfboard rack.

According to the CEO, Isac Goulart “creating a platform that was compatible with all the T models was not an easy task for our team, but after a lot of hard work, we believe we have created the perfect e-motorcycles in the market. We even made them modern, with extremely high quality parts and finish, and they’re affordable”.

The company hasn’t released specifications and complete pricing for the Z and T models. All this information will be shared at the launch event at the end of 2021. The pre-sale of the i1, M1 and H01 models are available on their website.

For more information head to www.x-mmotors.com