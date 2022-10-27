Xmax Family World Launch

Follow the MAX

Yamaha’s dynamic MAX range is the most successful line-up in the world of Sport Scooters. It all began in 2001 with the iconic Yamaha TMAX, a truly remarkable machine that totally transformed the market two decades ago by offering motorcycle performance and handling with scooter simplicity and convenience. With TMAX the Sport Scooter category was born, and a whole new era in personal mobility had begun.

The next most significant date in the story of the Maxi Scooter was 2006 when Yamaha introduced the XMAX range – initially with a 250cc model, followed soon after by 125cc and 400cc machines. By pioneering the development of a full range of Sport Scooters to suit different journey types, budgets and riding experience levels, Yamaha provided a new and exciting way to travel. XMAX opened up a whole new market and introduced over 450,000 customers throughout Europe to a fun, stylish and economical way to commute during the week – with the chance to enjoy dynamic and sporty leisure riding on weekends.

During its first 10 years the XMAX family firmly established itself as the best-selling range of Sport Scooters, and in 2017 the introduction of the XMAX 300 further strengthened Yamaha’s position as the number one brand in the European scooter market with over 70,000 sold in the past 5 years.

Against a background of over 750,000 TMAX and XMAX scooters sold in two decades, Yamaha announces the all new XMAX models for 2023. Featuring a radical new look together with advanced new connected instruments, improved riding comfort and enhanced functionality, the XMAX 300 Tech MAX, XMAX 300, XMAX 125 Tech MAX and XMAX 125 underline Yamaha’s commitment to providing a premium Sport Scooter range.

Offering everyone the ultimate riding experience while inspiring unrivalled pride of ownership, the new connected XMAX range represents one of the biggest steps forward in Yamaha Sport Scooter design in recent years.

In addition to the European launch of the full XMAX line, 2023 also sees the Global Launch of the new XMAX 300. Manufactured in Yamaha’s facility in Indonesia, the worldwide version of this best-selling model is aimed primarily at Thailand and other Asian countries, underlining the huge international appeal of Yamaha’s most successful Sport Scooter.

All-new XMAX 300 Tech MAX: More MAX than ever!

The dynamic MAX line never stands still, and one of the secrets to its remarkable success over the last 15 years is ongoing evolution – both technologically and stylistically.

For 2023 the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX comes with an even more dynamic look and feel to further underline its status as the ultimate mid-sized Sports Scooter that inspires a genuine and special pride of ownership. While being careful to retain its distinctive and much-loved MAX character, Yamaha’s styling designers have created all new bodywork with radically new lighting that fully engages and thrills the rider. Offering high levels of agility in urban traffic while also delivering a sporty riding experience with class-leading comfort, the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX is built to exceed the expectations of new and existing MAX owners.

Yamaha’s styling designers have focused on creating a whole new look with a more flowing and tightly packed body that accentuates the machine’s outstanding sports character and manoeuvrability. Virtually every part of the XMAX 300 Tech MAX’s sleek and sporty exterior has been redesigned to create an even more impressive machine that offers the very best balance of performance, style, comfort and functionality.

Changes are much more than skin deep, and XMAX 300 Tech MAX riders can now also benefit from smartphone connectivity and Garmin compatible navigation through the new multi-theme 4.2-inch colour TFT instruments – while ride quality is refined, and the ownership experience is elevated with improvements to riding comfort, braking feel and overall finish.

Designed for those riders who desire a high specification together with outstanding value, the XMAX 300 ‘standard’ model benefits from the all-new body design seen on the premium XMAX 300 Tech MAX – and is equipped for 2023 with an all new 4.3-inch LCD screen with smartphone connectivity.

Dynamic and futuristic new body

XMAX 300 Tech MAX’s front fairing has been redesigned to give a futuristic and tightly condensed look that gives it unrivalled presence on the street. More angular upper panels with a straight leading edge convey a feeling of strength, and the new fairing is complemented by the fitment of newly styled fork covers.

Its bold and sporty new looks are reinforced by the fitment of higher-mounted flashers either side of the windscreen that are clearly visible to other road users when the rider is filtering through dense traffic – and when viewed from the front the new fairing and fork covers give an impression of an inverted triangle that reinforces the sense of agility.

Tightly packed mass forward profile

The all new front fairing is complemented by a new side profile that features a much more condensed and athletic look which accentuates the dynamism and sporting character of the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX. The distinctive and iconic MAX family boomerang side covers have been redesigned to create a forceful and tightly packed mass forward body design that gives an impression of forward motion and strong performance – even when standing still.

On the machine’s left side, the new style three-dimensional boomerang gives a smooth and strong visual flow from the unit swing arm through to front of the seat and then on to the front wheel axle to create a connected and coordinated look. It’s the same on the right side, where the boomerang gives an uninterrupted flow from the muffler through to the front wheel to give a left/right symmetrical design that underlines the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX’s premium looks and high quality coordinated finish.

XMAX 300 Tech MAX is equipped with motorcycle-type front forks, and the new mass forward bodywork and flowing lines focus attention on the machine’s front end and accentuate the feelings of agility. The new model also benefits from scratch resistant body panels next to the passenger footrests, and the new boomerang incorporates left and right side outlets that route heat away from the engine.

All-new 4.2-inch colour TFT: smartphone connectivity and navigation

The XMAX 300 Tech MAX is equipped with one of the most impressive dashboards to be found on any Sport Scooter. This comprehensive instrumentation features an all-new high-tech 4.2-inch colour multi-theme TFT infotainment display that gives the rider smartphone connectivity, and the screen can also function as an onboard navigation system.

The built in Communication Control Unit (CCU) enables Bluetooth connectivity between the scooter and the user’s smartphone, and once Yamaha’s free MyRide app is downloaded – and the device is paired with the machine – a range of functions can be accessed.

The 4.2-inch colour TFT display is able to receive messages, emails and notifications which can appear on the display – music can be can played and various other smartphone functions can be activated, making each ride a unique and more engaging experience. A wide range of other information and services can be accessed, including volume, weather, language, machine and riding information, and much more.

Garmin navigation system*

After installing the Garmin StreetCross app on their smartphone and connecting to the XMAX 300 Tech MAX’s CCU, riders can utilise the Garmin navigation on the 4.2-inch colour TFT infotainment screen. This sophisticated system enables searches by location name and various other methods via the smartphone.

Once the route is set the rider can zoom in and out using handlebar switches. Garmin StreetCross app provides real time traffic information as well as speed limits, destination air temperature, distance remaining and estimated time of arrival – as well as information about possible hazards such as upcoming sharp corners.

* The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

Separate 3.2-inch LCD speedometer

A 3.2-inch LCD speedometer is located above the new 4.2-inch TFT display and provides easy to read information that is detached from the infotainment screen for added clarity. Keeping the speedometer separate enables the rider to switch functions on the multi-theme TFT while still being able to always see speed and other important running data, regardless of which screen is selected on the new TFT meter.

Radical new X-shaped headlight and taillight

The XMAX 300 Tech MAX features a radical-new face in the form of a distinctive X-shaped headlight/position light layout that is unique to this new model. The ultra-modern appearance perfectly matches the all-new bodywork, giving the 2023 machine an instantly recognisable and futuristic look that distinguishes itself from other models.

The redesigned LED taillight incorporates brake lights that form an X shape when lit and features integrated rear flashers for a sleek and coordinated appearance – and the new high level front flashers are designed to be easily seen by other road users in congested traffic conditions.

New seat with improved ground access

For a more comfortable ride together with easier leg reach to the ground, the seat on the new XMAX 300 Tech MAX is redesigned. The shape of the taper at the front of the seat is revised, making this scooter even more enjoyable in stop/start traffic conditions.

Riders can use the large underseat storage space for carrying everything from provisions to gym gear, and when parked it can accommodate two full-face helmets**.

Slimmer and shorter, the newly shaped seat also contributes towards the tighter and more compact looks of the new model.

Leather-style seat and lid covers/New-style aluminium footplates

To add to the luxurious feel of its interior, the XMAX 300 Tech MAX is fitted with an exclusive leather-style seat cover with gold accent stitching. The same high quality material is also used on storage compartment lid covers, giving a premium feel and coordinated look. The interior is also treated to a pair of aluminium footplates that add a touch of class, and together with the leather style seat cover they give the Tech MAX an exclusive character.

New screen braces and aluminium mirror stems

The new model retains the same adjustable windscreen, and for improved operation and greater comfort the screen braces that enable adjustment from low to high position are redesigned. And for slightly reduced weight and improved quality the mirror stems are manufactured from aluminium.

Dedicated Tech MAX colouring

For a premium look, certain plastic body parts on the XMAX 300 Tech MAX have been treated with a special semi-metallic gloss finish that enhances the overall style and complements the exclusive colours.

XMAX 300 Tech MAX highlights

New features:

All-new styling: dynamic, high quality MAX look

4.2-inch colour TFT infotainment multi-theme screen

Smartphone connectivity

Garmin compatible navigation system*

3.2-inch LCD speedometer

Distinctive new X-shape LED headlight and X-shape LED taillight

Reshaped seat with good fit and excellent leg reach to ground

Leather-style seat cover and lid covers

New-style aluminium footplates

Exclusive Tech MAX colour scheme

Special semi-metallic gloss finish on plastic body parts

High-mount front flashers

Continued features:

Powerful and economical EURO5 Blue Core 300cc engine

Motorcycle type front forks

Traction control system

Smart Key keyless ignition

Underseat storage for two full-face helmets**

LED position lights and flashers

Two position windscreen

Adjustable handlebars

12V outlet

15-inch front wheel, 14-inch rear wheel

Front and rear disc brakes

* The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

**Depending on helmet model.

XMAX 300 – pure MAX DNA

As the leading brand in the European Sport Scooter sector, Yamaha’s policy is to provide every customer with the widest choice of models. Featuring the same dynamic new bodywork and the radical X-shaped LED headlight and taillight – as well as the various chassis upgrades including new seat shape and revised braking feel – the new XMAX 300 is an ideal machine for riders looking for a high specification Sport Scooter with great looks, strong performance, excellent value – and pure MAX DNA.

New 4.3 inch LCD instruments with smartphone connectivity

XMAX 300 riders can keep in touch with friends, family and work colleagues on every ride via the new 4.3-inch LCD meter with smartphone connectivity via a new Communication Control Unit (CCU). On screen info includes phone battery status, connected status, automatic time adjustment, incoming call, missed call and received message.

A huge amount of technical and running information can be accessed after downloading Yamaha’s free MyRide app and connecting via Bluetooth to a smartphone. Riders can view data on the last parking location, average fuel consumption, battery status, service/maintenance, malfunctions, trip details, speed, ride time, lean angle and more.

This easy to use MyRide app gives the XMAX 300 rider the ability to review favourite trips, compare journey times and generally get more out of every ride.

XMAX 300 specific features

New 4.3 inch LCD instruments with smartphone connectivity

Communication Control Unit (CCU) enables access to more information

Standard seat cover and lid covers

Textured plastic footplates

Standard finish on body parts

Price and availability

The XMAX 300 Tech MAX will be available at Yamaha dealers from May 2023, while the XMAX 300 will be available from March 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local price.

Colours

XMAX 300 Tech MAX Dark Petrol

Tech Black – new

XMAX 300 Icon Blue

Sonic Grey

XMAX 125 Tech MAX / XMAX 125: Premium urban commuting.

Equipped with the same dynamic new bodywork and 4.2-inch colour TFT instruments with smartphone connectivity and navigation functionality as featured on the 2023 XMAX 300 Tech MAX, the new XMAX 125 Tech MAX brings pure MAX DNA to the entry-level Sport Scooter class. With its great looks, easy agility and lively performance, this premium specification model is one of the best-selling models in its category.

Designed for urban commuters who want the best balance of premium style with great value, the new XMAX 125 is equipped with the same chassis and redesigned bodywork as the 2023 XMAX 300. Equipped with new 4.3-inch LCD instruments offering smartphone connectivity, this popular Sport Scooter comes with an impressive specification at an attractive price.

Sporty, good looking, functional and agile, these are the perfect urban commuters, with over 200,000 XMAX 125 Tech MAX & XMAX 125 sales. Of particular significance to the many car drivers looking for a better and smarter way to travel in the city these Yamaha Sport Scooters are two of the most stylish and practical models for commuters who need to reduce fuel bills and cut journey times.

The figures are impressive, and their highly efficient 125cc EURO5 Blue Core engines feature intelligent Start & Stop engine technology that helps to ensure excellent fuel economy and ultra-low emissions. Accessible, economical and practical, Yamaha’s XMAX 125 Tech MAX / XMAX 125 are the ideal way forward for urban dwellers looking for a realistic and enjoyable alternative to the car or public transport.

XMAX 125 Tech MAX highlights

New features:

All-new styling: dynamic, high quality MAX look

4.2-inch colour TFT infotainment screen

Garmin compatible navigation system*

3.2-inch LCD speedometer

Distinctive new X-shape LED headlight and X-shape LED taillight

Reshaped seat with good fit and excellent leg reach to ground

Underseat storage for two full-face helmets**

Leather-style seat cover and lid covers

New-style aluminium footplates

Exclusive Tech MAX colour scheme

Special semi-metallic gloss finish on plastic body parts

High-mount front flashers

Continued features:

Can be ridden on a scooter licence***

Powerful and economical EURO5 Blue Core 125cc engine

Switchable on/off Start & Stop engine technology

Excellent fuel economy

Low CO² emissions

Motorcycle type front forks

Traction control system

Smart Key keyless ignition

LED position lights and flashers

Adjustable windscreen

Adjustable handlebars

12V outlet

15-inch front wheel, 14-inch rear wheel

Front and rear disc brakes

* The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

**Depending on helmet model

*** Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends that all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding any two- or three-wheeled vehicles.

XMAX 125 specific features

New 4.3 inch LCD instruments with smartphone connectivity

Communication Control Unit (CCU) enables access to more information

Standard seat cover and lid covers

Textured plastic footplates

Standard finish on body parts

Price and availability

The XMAX 125 Tech MAX will be available at Yamaha dealers from June 2023, and the XMAX 125 will be available from April 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local price.

Colours

XMAX 125 Tech MAX Dark Petrol

Tech Black – new

XMAX 125 Icon Blue

Sonic Grey

European production expedites Yamaha’s Carbon Neutrality goal

Yamaha has accelerated its carbon neutrality goal for 2035, and the local production of the XMAX models at the company’s wholly owned MBK Industrie facility in France makes a major contribution towards achieving a reduction in the brand’s worldwide industrial carbon emissions in the period 2010-2035.

As well as helping Yamaha to achieve carbon neutral status, the European production of over 80,000 scooters, motorcycles and recreational vehicles each year contributes towards reducing lead times, cutting packaging waste and protecting against external supply chain shocks such as port congestion.

MyRide app

MyRide is the free Yamaha app that adds another dimension to every ride. Customers can download it to their smartphone and can track the route taken on every ride – and record distance covered, acceleration, top speed, elevation changes and much more. For commuters it’s a great way to see which route is the quickest way into the city, and it also allows XMAX riders to rediscover their favourite journeys and relive those special moments.

It’s easy for MyRide users to take images and share them on social media, and all riding information can be saved under the user’s own account.

Genuine Accessories

Yamaha’s Genuine Accessories line includes a huge range of quality parts for the XMAX, enabling owners to personalise their scooter to match their lifestyle. From luggage and screens to performance exhausts and comfort seats and increased weather-protection, there’s something for everyone.

Yamaha also offer a range of CE-approved scooter riding gear and casual leisure wear for male and female customers.