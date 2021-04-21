Yamaha And Motogp Agree New Scooter Supplier Deal

Yamaha will continue as the official scooter supplier of MotoGP™, beginning in Portimão

Yamaha and Dorna Sports have signed a new agreement that will see the Japanese company continue as the official scooter supplier to the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship. In 2005, Yamaha first became the exclusive scooter supplier for MotoGP™ commercial rights holder and promoter Dorna Sports, and has since proven a valuable and reliable partner for personnel in the MotoGP™ paddock.

This new agreement supplies Dorna with a fleet of 25 NMAX 125 scooters, which were presented and put into service for the first time during the Grand Premio 888 de Portugal in Portimão as MotoGP™ returns to Europe. The scooters will be used throughout the 2021 season and beyond, providing an efficient, safe and reliable way for MotoGP™ staff to move around during events.

Paolo Pavesio, Director Marketing and Motorsport, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.: “Yamaha has been the official supplier of scooters to Dorna Sports and the FIM MotoGP World Championship since 2005 and we’re proud that this partnership will continue in 2021. Yamaha will provide a fleet of the updated NMAX 125, a scooter that, with excellent agility, easy stability, generous inbuilt storage capacity and its sporty Yamaha DNA, has been a bestseller in both Europe and Asia and is a perfect fit for the demands of the MotoGP paddock.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to continue our longstanding agreement with Yamaha and for them to remain on board as the official scooter supplier of the Championship. Yamaha supply quality, reliable scooters for Dorna staff to use in the MotoGP paddock and make the logistics of running the world’s fastest motorcycle World Championship that much more efficient. I’m very much looking forward to riding one of the new fleet of NMAX scooters, as are all of our colleagues on site.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

