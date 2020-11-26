For the 2021 Supersport World Championship campaign, the ParkinGO team will return to Yamaha to form the ParkinGO Yamaha team, fielding promising young talent Manuel Gonzalez.

The agreement was signed just a few hours ago by ParkinGO team founder Giuliano Rovelli and Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager. This sees the collaboration between the Italian two-time world champions and the Japanese company return for the first time since they won the 2011 WorldSSP title together.

Last year, Yamaha dominated the WorldSSP season, as the ParkinGO team brought in young Spanish star Gonzalez to make his debut in the same class. The 18-year-old finished his first year in an impressive seventh place, having arrived off the back of a record-breaking FIM Supersport 300 World Championship season, in which he was crowned the youngest world champion in motorcycle racing history.

Prior to that, Gonzalez had made his first step into world championship racing with Yamaha and took three podiums in his maiden WorldSSP300 season in 2018.

Manuel Gonzalez

ParkinGO Yamaha

“With this agreement the 2021 season is set to be very interesting. I would like to thank Yamaha for the interest shown and for having chosen me as a supported rider together with the ParkinGO team. I have been working with the team for two years now and together we won the WorldSSP300 title in 2019. Thanks to the many sacrifices and work that we have done until now and that we will continue to carry out in 2021. We are aiming for the top. Now, I can’t wait to test the new Yamaha R6 on the track during the winter tests.”

Edoardo Rovelli

ParkinGO Yamaha Team Manager

“ParkinGO Team is excited to be part of this project because we will be working closely with Yamaha. We have vivid memories of this partnership that led us to win the World Championship with Chaz Davies in 2011. With a strong and determined rider like Manuel Gonzalez, the professionals who are part of our team, the support of Yamaha and all our historical technical partners, we can go back to fighting for the title.”

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“We’re pleased to welcome back Manuel Gonzalez and ParkinGO to our family. We had a successful partnership with Edoardo’s team a few years ago, as we still remember the WorldSSP title with Chaz Davies. Their professionalism, passion, and commitment to discovering and helping young talented riders is strongly aligned with the values of our bLU cRU racing programme. Manuel, despite his young age, has shown not only amazing speed but also racing maturity and a winning mentality that will allow him to achieve further great results. He and the team can count on our full support to make this dream come true.”

