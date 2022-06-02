Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Fabio Quartararo will stay with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team for a further two years.

Quartararo has shown great skills, comradery, and consistency so far in his two years with the Yamaha Factory Racing Team in the MotoGP World Championship. The successful partnership led to his first MotoGP World Championship Title last year, in his very first season with the Factory team. He is currently also leading the 2022 standings by 8 points.

Further Yamaha highlights on the Frenchman‘s résumé are 6 race wins and 14 podiums with the Factory Team in the 2021 and 2022 season so far, as well as 3 race wins and 10 podiums with the satellite team the two years prior. A contributing factor to his success were his 16 pole positions and 38 front row starts out of a total of 59 Grand Prix weekends aboard the YZR-M1.

These achievements on top of his undeniable talent, unequalled motivation, and infectious cheerful personality have Yamaha fully confident in their partnership with the 23-year-old.

LIN JARVIS

MANAGING DIRECTOR, YAMAHA MOTOR RACING

We are very happy to have reached an agreement with Fabio to continue with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for 2023 and beyond.

We brought Fabio into the Factory team last year knowing he is a special talent, but he even exceeded our expectations. One doesn‘t often come across a rider of his calibre. He was already showing his talent and speed in his two years with the SRT satellite team in 2019 and 2020, but when he made the step up to the Factory team, we could really see him growing stronger and maturing as a rider.

In Fabio‘s first season and a half we‘ve booked many successes: 6 race wins, 14 podiums, 6 pole positions, and the 2021 MotoGP World Title. These results have come from a strong team effort from the rider, his crew, our engineers, and all team staff working together with a positive ‘can-do’ spirit.

With Fabio we know he will always put in 100% of his best effort, and we have assured him that Yamaha will do the same and we will invest in future developments so that together we can challenge for the MotoGP World Championship Titles for years to come.

FABIO QUARTARARO

I am really happy to announce to all of you that I will stay with Yamaha for two more years.

In the past, moving up to MotoGP with Yamaha and later to the Factory team were no-brainers. Yamaha believed in me from the very beginning, and that is something I do not take lightly. But that being said, this new agreement was a big decision. I’m at a great point in my career, so I took a bit more time taking this decision to be sure.

I believe in the Yamaha MotoGP project, and I feel Yamaha are truly motivated. And now that we have officially confirmed our decision to continue on this path together, we can fully focus on the current season.

I want to say ’Thanks!‘ to the people around me, who always help me and support me, as well as to the fans who are cheering me on. I really do appreciate all the support.

