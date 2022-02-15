Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Yamaha announce Ténéré 700 World Raid: Fuel your life with a New Horizon.

Forty years ago the original XT600 Ténéré made real adventure a possibility for everyone. Developed from Yamaha’s Dakar race bikes, the first Ténéré literally opened up a new world for any rider with the desire to get away from the ordinary, escape from their comfort zone and see new faraway places.

Since the 1980s many thousands of riders have chosen the Ténéré as their long distance travel companion. During this time Yamaha’s original adventure bike has continuously evolved, and more recently the introduction of the Ténéré 700 has inspired a new generation of riders to chase the Next Horizon.

In a very short period of time the Ténéré 700 has earned the respect of riders all over the globe who appreciate its high torque CP2 engine, versatile chassis and unrivalled durability and reliability. It is a worthy successor to the original bike that changed motorcycling forever, and in just a few years it has become the model of choice for a diverse group of riders who value the accessibility and freedom that it offers. It’s also shown its incredible versatility in the hands of legendary names such as multiple round the world rider Nick Sanders through to extreme enduro legend Pol Tarrés.

Following the huge success of the Ténéré 700 and the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition, Yamaha are now ready to launch the ultimate long distance Yamaha adventure bike that is designed to offer a whole new world of possibilities to everyone who has the spirit of adventure within their soul.

New Ténéré 700 World Raid: Fuel your life with a New Horizon

The Ténéré 700 was just the beginning. Now Yamaha is about to open up a new dimension in adventure riding with the latest Ténéré 700 World Raid – a premium long distance motorcycle that offers excellent on/off road ability combined with outstanding versatility and an enjoyable riding character.

This third member of the Ténéré 700 family brings so much to the world of motorcycling by giving all kinds of riders the chance to live out their dreams. The world has changed dramatically in the last few years, and this motorcycle gives everyone the chance to rediscover the freedoms that were taken for granted.

Equipped to go further than any previous Ténéré, and featuring the most advanced specification that includes state-of-the-art suspension for added confidence and comfort, improved ergonomics, rally-inspired styling and multi-mode instruments with incoming call and text message notifications, the Ténéré 700 World Raid is a motorcycle that can make the world seem a much smaller place.

Twenty-three-litre capacity dual side-mounted fuel tanks

The Ténéré 700 World Raid is Yamaha’s most extreme long distance adventure bike with the ability to go further than ever before. Adventure riders are fearless characters who are always looking for the next challenge, but the one thing that’s always at the back of every long distance rider’s mind is the availability of fuel in a remote environment.

The new 23-litre dual side-mounted fuel tanks are designed to bring peace of mind on the longest trip and eliminate the range anxiety that every rider has experienced when the reserve light starts to flash. In typical usage conditions these new tanks are estimated to be able to give a range of up to 500 km, giving a higher level of autonomy that makes the Ténéré 700 World Raid a master of the wilderness.

The unique twin side-mounted design offers a number of significant advantages compared to simply making the tank higher and wider in order to increase its capacity. By having two separate tanks that are positioned lower, and locating the fuel pump in a lower position in one of the tanks, the bike’s centre of gravity can be kept almost the same as with the existing Ténéré 700 that has a 16-litre tank – helping to maintain agile handling despite the increased weight of a larger fuel load.

The vehicle mass is further centralised, with an ideal weight distribution between front and rear.

An important feature of this new layout is that the highest point on the new twin side-mounted tanks is lower than the top of the tank on the Ténéré 700, reducing the height difference between the tank and seat to give a much flatter profile for increased rider mobility and easier front/rear weight shifting when riding off road.

Another benefit of this dual tank design is that the movement of the fuel is limited, compared to a one big tank layout and this gives benefit especially while cornering. And finally, the Ténéré 700 World Raid’s dual side-mounted fuel tanks are not only a reminder of the bike’s desert rally heritage, but are also clear evidence of the DNA this new adventure model shares with some of Yamaha’s most successful factory race bikes.

Flat seat for improved rider agility

As well as the reduced height of the new dual tank design, the Ténéré 700 World Raid also benefits from a new 890 mm high seat that gives a much flatter profile for a smoother transition between the seat and tank. This design enables the rider to move backwards and forwards with minimal effort when shifting their body weight to maintain control on rough terrain, and the new ergonomics are suited to both sit down and stand up riding positions.

The seat’s two-piece design allows for the easy removal of the rear section to enable the fitment of accessories such as a rack or luggage. The seat is made from two different kinds of leather, with a high grip zone in the centre and a smoother zone that enables freedom of movement while riding.

Five-inch colour TFT meter with mobile connectivity

The new 5” colour TFT meter is linked with the bike’s Communication Control unit (CCU) which talks to the MyRide app, giving connectivity in the form of text message and incoming call notifications that are displayed on the instrument panel – and mobile battery status is displayed as soon as a connection is established.

This connectivity and the ability to identify any technical issues that need rectifying provide added peace of mind and reassurance to adventure riders, especially when they are taking part in long distance trips in unfamiliar territory.

Access to the relevant information is crucial on every long distance expedition, and Ténéré 700 World Raid riders can choose from three different themes on the new 5” colour TFT meter.

The ‘Explorer’ screen layout features a modern digital design that provides all of the machine’s key running data in a contemporary and easy to read style. The ‘Street’ screen features a tachometer with a circular dial and needle that give a more conventional look from the analogue era, and the ‘Raid’ screen is inspired by a typical rally racing roadbook and features two independent countdown tripmeters that enable the rider to see the distance to the next waypoint.

Located to the right of the dashboard area there is a USB type A socket that can power navigation systems or charge mobile devices.

Three-mode on/off road ABS

For optimal controllability in varying riding conditions the new Ténéré 700 World Raid is equipped with three-mode ABS that can be selected when the bike is stationary, via a specific menu available in the meter, operated by the right handle switch. Mode 1 is fully on, with both wheels benefitting from ABS as required legally while riding on public roads. Mode 2 and 3 have been introduced for non-public roads riding. In detail, Mode 2 (new function developed for Ténéré 700 World Raid) is front wheel on, rear wheel off, and this is the recommended mode for terrain such as gravel tracks, where low levels of grip are likely to be experienced. Mode 3 is fully off, suitable for experienced riders who want to enjoy pure off road riding.

The instrument panel shows when Mode 2 and Mode 3 are active, and the rider can return immediately to Mode 1 at any time when moving or standing still by pressing a button on the left side of the instrument panel.

High specification 43 mm KYB front forks, 230 mm travel

For refined off road handling performance the suspension system on the Ténéré 700 World Raid features a number of significant upgrades. Newly designed 43 mm KYB front forks give 230 mm of wheel travel – 20 mm more than the Ténéré 700 – offering increased shock absorption potential on rough terrain. The new forks are equipped with a spring preload adjuster, in addition to the rebound and compression damping adjusters and air bleeding screw already featured on the Ténéré 700, enabling the rider to set the suspension to suit different terrain and loads.

For increased durability with reduced internal friction, the longer travel 43 mm front forks feature a resilient Kashima coating applied on outer tube, with a distinctive dark bronze colour, while lightweight fork internal components are used in order to minimise weight, despite the longer stroke.

Öhlins steering damper

For better controllability – particularly in off road riding situations – an Öhlins steering damper is fitted as standard equipment. Mounting position is close to the top triple clamp, allowing the rider to quickly adjust the unit to his preferred levels of feel and feedback on a variety of terrain, thanks to 18 different damping settings.

Full spec aluminium piggyback rear shock, 220 mm wheel travel

The rear suspension has also been upgraded to match the new front forks, and features a revised linkage design with a piggyback type shock absorber with longer stroke. The rear suspension’s damping characteristics, spring rate and linkage ratios have all been optimised in order to give a comfortable ride on the road together with the ability to take some hard hits during off road exploration.

For consistent damping performance the new shock features an aluminium body for good heat dissipation, while the separate piggyback type oil reservoir prevents cavitation – and like the forks, the new shock gives 20 mm more wheel travel, and is fully adjustable for spring preload, as well as compression and rebound damping.

A new rubber bumper has been introduced as well to increase performance on energy absorption in case of bottoming.

High-torque EU5 CP2 engine

Yamaha’s iconic 689 cc liquid-cooled in-line two-cylinder engine is the driving force behind the new Ténéré 700 World Raid. Featuring a 270° crankshaft that gives it a characteristic uneven firing sequence, this ‘crossplane concept’ CP2 engine is renowned for its strong linear torque output as well as its ultra-responsive and easily-controllable performance that makes it so enjoyable and rewarding to ride at all speeds.

Compact dimensions and low weight make the CP2 unit ideal for the demands and requirements of adventure riding – and with a linear torque delivery providing plenty of low to mid-range pulling power, this rugged, reliable and economical engine is particularly suited to the varied on and off road terrain typically encountered by adventure riders. Already proven with the best-selling Ténéré 700, this engine is one of Yamaha’s most legendary powerplants, with more than 221,000 CP2-engined units sold since introduction.

Ténéré 700 air cleaner box

The Ténéré 700 family has a new air cleaner box, specifically designed to handle the extreme off road terrain that this long distance adventure bike is built for. The Ténéré airbox has been equipped with a forward-facing intake duct that is designed to prevent ingress of dust and debris thrown up by the rear wheel.

Higher windscreen, easy-to-remove side deflectors, LED flashers and front cowling

For additional wind protection on long distance adventures the bike is fitted with a 15 mm taller screen with easy-to-remove side deflectors, and LED flashers are original equipment.

The front panels surrounding the radiator and the interior panel around cockpit area are manufactured from tough fibre glass composite material. These are designed to be able to handle rugged off road riding.

Larger footrests

Yamaha’s designers have developed the Ténéré 700 World Raid to the highest specification without compromise.

New larger footrests underline this close attention to detail. The larger surface area gives greater grip for the rider’s boots, and also reduces pressure on the soles when riding on extreme terrain. A larger surface area also prevents mud and sand build up, and the removable rubber inserts improve the boot/peg stability in wet conditions.

By removing the rubbers inserts, the footpegs become rally-race oriented components, in terms of look and performance.

New three-piece aluminium engine guard

For increased protection when riding off road, the bike is fitted with a new three-piece aluminium engine guard that helps to prevent accidental damage caused by rocks, stones and any other debris. Thanks to new suspensions with longer stroke, ground clearance is 250 mm.

New radiator grille

To ensure that the radiator maintains its high levels of cooling efficiency during off road riding, a new radiator grille is fitted. Featuring vertical louvres like Yamaha’s off road competition models, this new grille is designed to protect the radiator from debris thrown up by the front wheel.

Ténéré 700 World Raid colours, availability and price

Yamaha will offer the new Ténéré 700 World Raid in two colour options. Icon Blue is inspired by the factory’s competition race bikes, and features blue body panels and side panels with yellow accents, and blue wheel rims. Midnight Black projects a minimalist and serious image, and features an all-black body with black wheel rims.

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence during May 2022.

Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Adventure Clothing

Yamaha has developed a range of kits and individual Genuine Accessories that enable Ténéré 700 World Raid owners to easily personalise their motorcycle to suit their next adventure.

Customers can order the kits and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle, and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All of the items in the kits can also be purchased individually, and in addition to the kit items, the Genuine Accessory list for all versions of the Ténéré 700 also includes Aluminium Side Cases, Headlight Protector, Waterproof Tank Bag and an Akrapovic Exhaust System.

Yamaha’s Adventure clothing line includes male and female jackets and trousers, as well as a selection of hoodies, T-shirts, gloves and more. The range is constantly evolving, and new products are added throughout the year.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual version of the Ténéré 700 World Raid with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home with their smart phone or laptop. The free App allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal machine, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new Ténéré 700 World Raid.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives all Ténéré 700 World Raid riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride, whether it’s a day out or a round-the-world adventure. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media.

Exclusively on the Ténéré 700 World Raid, the bike’s CCU works with MyRide to enable connectivity and displays texts and incoming call alerts on the 5” TFT colour display, as well as showing mobile battery status.

MyRide allows Ténéré 700 World Raid riders to review riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle, and then compare their data with fellow riders. The system can also alert the rider of any technical issues and even report them to a Yamaha dealer or designated contact.

