Yamaha Announces Track Focused, Non-homologated R6 Race

Yamaha’s illustrious range of race bikes have enjoyed success from the pinnacle of racing, MotoGP and FIM Superbike World Championship, to grassroot series and track days. The Yamaha R6, introduced in 1999, has been the Supersport bike of choice since its creation and the 2021 model will be available exclusively as a non-homologated version, while a dedicated R6 RACE GYTR Stage 1 kit is being introduced from January 2021 for the ultimate track day experience.

Racing History

After scoring its maiden victory on only its second outing, with Jamie Whitham in the 1999 FIM Supersport World Championship’s visit to Donington Park, the Yamaha R6 has since taken the likes of Jörg Teuchert, Cal Crutchlow, Chaz Davies, Sam Lowes, Lucas Mahias, Sandro Cortese and Randy Krummenacher to world titles. This year, Andrea Locatelli joined that list after a record-breaking season with the R6, which continues to prove itself as the leading choice in WorldSSP. The appreciation of the R6 on the race track has been largely recognized as well amongst track day enthusiasts and national racers.

Yamaha R6 RACE

The homologated R6 will be discontinued next year, as Yamaha shifts its focus to providing the ultimate track bike, and the standard R6 RACE is available now for a race-targeted price, for track day participants to national supersport championship contenders. Customers can decide how they want their bike to be personalised to further enhance their on-track experience.

The R6 RACE is powered by a lightweight 599cc DOHC liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine with titanium valves. The Deltabox aluminium frame incorporates years of Grand Prix racing development, with the magnesium subframe optimising front-rear weight balance, while the high-spec KYB front forks and KYB rear shock suspension result in precise handling and razor-sharp cornering. It also includes traction control, D-modes, and a ride-by-wire Yamaha chip-controlled throttle for ultimate responsiveness.

The non-homologated R6 RACE will be available at your local Yamaha dealers from January 2021 onwards.

GYTR Stage 1 Kit

GYTR® (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) engineers have been bringing industry-leading technology to every performance accessory they’ve designed for over 40 years. Working closely with racing teams and test riders, a wide range of performance-enhancing components have been developed for anyone looking to boost their Yamaha bikes, parts and full race kits.

The GYTR Stage 1 kit, offered at Yamaha dealers, takes the Yamaha R6 RACE to the next level, ready to line up on the grid, with an array of performance enhancing features in exclusive full race trim. This includes a GYTR Electronic package with a lightweight wire harness and programable ECU so the bike can be set up for optimal engine performance. The AIS (Air Intake System) block of plates will allow the R6 RACE to use the fresh air directly provided by its large air intake which will benefit its power output. And to make sure all power is well managed the full Titanium Akrapovic race exhaust is specifically developed to maximize engine power, and significantly reduces overall weight.

The easy to fit WSS race cowling reduces drag, and will improve straight-line speed as well as handling. Along with the increase of power, the brakes are also upgraded with stainless steel brake lines for direct feedback and an improved feeling under deceleration. The GYTR ABS Emulator will allow the ABS pump removal for even further weight reduction.

Other FIM required parts are fitted, such as the front brake lever guard and rear sprocket protector, while the rear paddock stand hooks make for better efficiency when removing the rear wheel.

The GYTR Stage 1 kit developed for the R6 RACE includes the following racing parts:

GYTR race cowling set

Akrapovic full race system

GYTR ECU set

GYTR wire harness set

GYTR on/off switch

GYTR Interface cable

GYTR AIS plug set

GYTR ABS emulator

GYTR keyless fuel cap

GYTR seat cushion

Stainless steel brake line set for front and rear

Front brake lever guard

GYTR fully adjustable race rear set with optional reverse shifting kit

Rear sprocket guard (shark fin)

Sprocket drive 14T fits 520 chain conversion

Rear sprocket, 45 fits 520 chain conversion

Sprocket nut set for 520 conversion

DID gold race chain 520 conversion

Rear paddock stand hooks

Paddock stand

In addition to all the GYTR Stage 1 features, a range of GYTR and Öhlins parts is available for racing enthusiasts to personalize their R6 RACE even further.

For more information, please contact your local distributor or visit the Yamaha Motor Europe website, where the latest online GYTR brochure is also available.

