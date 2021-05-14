MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Yamaha Motor Corporation USA has returned as an official partner of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series.

Yamaha YZF-R1s won the opening two races of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz taking race one and Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne winning race two. The wins were the 146th and 147th for Yamaha machinery in the AMA Superbike class. The brand has also won five of the last six MotoAmerica Superbike titles, with Cameron Beaubier riding his YZF-R1 to the title in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In addition to the HONOS Superbike class, Yamaha also competes in the MotoAmerica Supersport Series, with several teams racing YZF-R6s, the Twins Cup class (the FZ-07/MT-07), the SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup class (the YZF-R3), and the Stock 1000 class (the YZF-R1).

“We’re excited and looking forward to going racing with MotoAmerica in 2021,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports Marketing Manager. “With reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier moving to the world stage, Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha riders Jake Gagne and Josh Herrin will both be gunning to claim the title, which brings with it the credibility of being one of the best road racers on the planet.”

“It’s great to formally have Yamaha supporting the championship, both on and off track in 2021,” said Jeff Nasi, MotoAmerica Senior Vice President of Sales. “This will be the most exciting season in MotoAmerica’s history, and we’re thrilled to have Yamaha along for the ride.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

For the complete 2021 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE

To purchase tickets to any of the 2021 series rounds, click HERE

For information on how to watch the MotoAmerica Series, click HERE

