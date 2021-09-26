Yamaha Claim Fifth Consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship In Jerez

The Japanese Manufacturer have dominated the 2021 season with two of their riders battling it out for Riders’ Championship honours.

After nine rounds of the 2021 FIM Supersport World Championship calendar, the Japanese manufacturer claimed the Manufacturers’ Championship, their ninth title. With a strong 2021 line-up, Yamaha have won all 17 races so far in 2021 with Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) and Randy Krummenacher (CM Racing) all clinching victories throughout the season in the category.

With a 168-point advantage over Kawasaki, Yamaha secured the Manufacturers’ title at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto. The Japanese manufacturer and their riders have dominated the 2021 season and have been able to achieve their fifth consecutive title.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager:

“We are very proud of this important achievement, winning the Supersport title for a fifth time in a row really means a lot. For sure, it proves the competitiveness and reliability of our Yamaha R6, but even more the hard work done by our teams and riders. So, thanks to all of them for this fantastic result, as well as everyone at Yamaha who have worked so hard for this. We wish them good luck for the remaining races of the 2021 season.”

Yamaha WorldSSP Season Statistics

Wins: 17

Pole positions: 8

Fastest laps: 11

Yamaha WorldSSP Overall Statistics

Wins: 112

Pole positions: 91

Fastest laps: 113

Titles: 9

Manufacturer Championship Standings (after Round 10)

1. Yamaha (425 points)

2. Kawasaki (257 points)

3. MV Agusta (101 points)

