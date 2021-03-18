Over 100 new quality products for Yamaha riders and their machines!

2021 is another big year for Yamaha with many new models arriving in the showrooms. As well as the launch of exciting new line-up of Hyper Naked, Sport Touring motorcycles and Sport Scooters, Yamaha is also introducing its latest collection of apparel, riding gear and merchandise that’s designed to appeal to every Yamaha fan.

Yamaha’s Hyper Nakeds are some of Europe’s best selling models, and for 2021 the MT Apparel range sees the launch of a range of mean and moody new T-shirts and hoodies that perfectly complement the bikes’ aggressive looks. With its timeless design, Faster Sons Apparel looks great wherever you go, and there’s a new range of T-shirts plus a choice of new plain and zip jumpers to suit every occasion.

Since its launch the Ténéré 700 has rapidly established itself as the definitive middleweight Adventure bike, and loyal owners can now show off their allegiance with a new T-shirt and cap in the classic blue/black colours of Yamaha’s Dakar-winning bikes from the 1980s – while Yamaha’s latest Urban T-shirts, jumper and jacket are aimed at everyone who appreciates high quality, superb comfort and understated style.

For 2021 Yamaha is offering its widest ever choice of Riding Gear, including newly designed summer, winter and multi-season jackets, as well as summer and winter gloves, and denim trousers – all CE approved. There’s also a new MT riding jacket to match the MT apparel, and the latest line also includes new-look off-road trousers, jersey and socks.

Yamaha’s Novelties line offers an ever greater choice of practical and fun items with the launch of many new products including laptop skin covers, sticker sheets, power banks and neck towels – and there’s also a new Ténéré mug, neck tube and keyring for Adventure fans.

Yamaha’s biggest-ever collection of casual wear and CE approved riding gear has something to offer everyone for 2021, whether you’re an all-weather biker, urban explorer, leisure rider or hardened Adventure rider – or simply a Yamaha fan who recognises style when they see it.

Take a closer look at www.yamaha-motor.eu or visit your authorised Yamaha dealer to find out more about the Yamaha 2021 collection.

