Aegerter’s victory in Race 2 ensures Yamaha’s sixth consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship in the FIM Supersport World Championship.

Yamaha has won the 2022 Manufacturers’ Championship with 445 points claimed over the season. The Japanese Manufacturer has dominated the 2022 season with two of its riders leading the Riders’ Championship.

The Reigning WorldSSP Champion and current Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Italian Rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) both claimed valuable points for Yamaha, helping them to all-but-one race win so far this year.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager:

“This is now the sixth title in a row for Yamaha in the WorldSSP class and I would like to congratulate all the riders, teams and everybody at Yamaha who have been working very hard to make this possible. Obviously, this year there have been several changes in the World Supersport category, with new manufacturers and bikes joining the grid, but it’s nice to see that the Yamaha R6, in the hands of our talented riders and teams, is very competitive, winning almost every race so far this season.”

