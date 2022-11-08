Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Stylish, functional and elegant, Yamaha’s exquisite new REVS Collection introduces a new-look contemporary fashion for active lifestyles.

Debuting at the EICMA show and with limited stock in the Yamaha shop during EICMA, you can get exclusive first access to the new range of casual apparel that captures the spirit of Yamaha’s past, present and future. The full collection range, including Sport Heritage, Hyper Naked, Sport Scooter and others will arrive at the official Yamaha dealer and online at the end of November.

