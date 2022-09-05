Yamaha Introduce R1 Gytr For 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GYTR: Our Racing DNA

With the same winning DNA the company had since its foundation and the same knowledge applied to any of the R-Series machines, Yamaha engineers have brought industry-leading technology to every performance accessory they’ve designed for over 40 years, and today those components are known as Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR®) parts.

GYTR Racing parts are designed in tandem with your Yamaha for unmatched integration, using state-of-the-art materials like carbon fibre and aircraft-grade aluminium. Once the design is complete, GYTR items undergo the highest level of performance and durability analysis. This makes GYTR accessories the only Yamaha-backed, expertly developed performance products – made specifically for your Yamaha, by Yamaha.

From the early days, GYTR technology has helped to propel Yamaha Racing Teams to many podiums and successes. Today the connection between motorsport activities development and customers has become even stronger, thanks to a reinforcement strategy to secure Yamaha Racing technology for each customer that is wanting to get the best out of their R-Series machine.

GYTR PRO SHOPS: from Racing to Customers

Winning World Championship titles is not the only ultimate goal. Yamaha is customer-centric, meaning that the brand always aims to offer customers the best service and experience. From that statement, in 2021 Yamaha created the GYTR PRO SHOPS concept: the first and only place that anyone from professional racers to track-day riders can go to for all of their racing needs. It’s where they can connect with racing experts and technicians, get their hands on high-specification components, and have their bikes tuned and customised to the highest level.

There are 17 GYTR PRO SHOPS today across Europe, aiming to expand to 25 within the coming months, and they are all connected to Racing programmes and delivering tailor made solutions for customers’ R1, R6, R7 and R3 bikes. From December 2022, those GYTR PRO SHOPS will be the only place to get the new 2023 R1 GYTR.

2023 R1 GYTR concept

The Yamaha R1 is a proven race bike, winning championships and races at the pinnacle of production bike racing, WorldSBK and national series around the world. Its unique, responsive CP4 engine offers linear torque with an excellent feel, while its distinctive chassis provides unrivalled handling, further enhanced by the KYB 43mm front forks. The IMU electronics package, ride-by-wire throttle, Brake Control and Engine Brake Management further amplifies the smooth riding experience.

Like the R6 GYTR, the new 2023 R1 GYTR is made for racing. Designed for customers who are looking for performance and quality, the R1 GYTR is prepared specifically for track usage (not homologated for road usage). Built to be faster and more precise than ever, the R1 GYTR is the ultimate canvas to tailor your own superbike machine. Designed to offer an efficient package to track-day riders and racers, it comes only with necessary parts for the track and equipped with over 25 carefully selected GYTR parts and an Akrapovic muffler and link-pipe system.

Further benefits for riders include an improved power output and rideability, making it the perfect race bike for all levels of ability, with the performance refined across the rev range. The wide variety of options to adjust the ECU makes it easier to ride at your limit, boasting optimised gearing and agility thanks to a range of lightweight parts. In line with FIM Stock 1000 regulations, the R1 GYTR offers improved braking and aerodynamics with the ideal riding position to get the most from your experience. Its fully keyless and comes with a rear stand for greater convenience.

R1 GYTR Technical Highlights



ENGINE

• Akrapovic Race muffler and mid-pipe system

• AIS plug set

• Engine cover set

ELECTRONICS

• GYTR ECU

• Wiring harness

• PC interface cable

• GYTR ABS Emulator

• GYTR On/Off Switch

DRIVE SYSTEM

• 15/42T 520 sprockets

• GYTR R-Series 520 racing chain

CHASSIS

• BS R11 tires

• GYTR Racing Fuel Cap

• GYTR Stainless Steel Brake Line Set

• Calipers with GYTR steel piston kit

• Brembo Z04 brake pads

• Race handlebars

• Steering stoppers

• Shark Fin Rear Sprocket Guard

• Billet Front Brake Lever Guard

• Race Rear Set with reverse shifting option

• Rear stand hooks

• R-Series Racing Rear Stand

BODYWORK

• Complete Race Cowling Kit in primer white

• Racing screen

• GYTR Race seat

The combination of factory modifications, GYTR parts and GYTR PRO SHOP know-how is making the R1 GYTR faster and more fine-tuned than ever. The Yamaha experience doesn’t stop when a customer purchases their bike. GYTR PRO SHOP can offer much more: extra parts, tailor made settings (suspensions, engine, braking, etc.), tips for racing and track days.

For riders who always want more, Yamaha is releasing to the public a very special new racing components range: the GYTR PRO line.

THE GYTR PRO line up: Closer than ever before to the R1 WorldSBK

After the historical Triple Crown in 2021, four Yamaha Racing teams are competing in the FIM Superbike World Championship with the Yamaha R1: the team Toprak Razgatlıoğlu took the world title with – Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK – as well as GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, GIL Motorsport Yamaha WorldSBK Team and Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team. All bikes are equipped with GYTR parts to increase the R1’s performance, and components developed by Yamaha Racing engineers specifically for those machines racing at the highest level. Today, Yamaha offer those components, in limited quantities, to all Yamaha racers in GYTR PRO SHOPS.

So customers will be able to build an R1 with all the same parts as the R1 WorldSBK, using the new Yamaha GYTR PRO line up. Yamaha first gave a taste of this special parts line up with the R1 GYTR PRO VR46, offered to Valentino Rossi in 2021 using a combination of parts from GYTR and GYTR PRO future catalogues, and some premium components from Öhlins and Brembo.

There have been 400 parts developed for the total scope of the GYTR PRO line up, with targeted availability through the GYTR PRO SHOPS starting from April 2023.

Some of the key components of the GYTR PRO line up are:

• GYTR PRO Swingarm

• GYTR PRO large capacity and low gravity fuel tank

• GTTR PRO Carbon rear subframe

• GYTR PRO Triple clamp

• GYTR PRO Carbon cowling set

• GYTR Pro screen

• GYTR PRO Dashboard

• GYTR PRO Dash support

• GYTR PRO Handlebars

• GYTR PRO Handle bar switches

• GYTR PRO Marelli electronics (customised)

• GYTR PRO Airducts for brake calipers

• GYTR PRO Brake lines

• GYTR PRO Brembo wheel adaptors (front and rear) to fit in the Öhlins FGR400 front forks and the inverted swingarm

• GYTR PRO Clutch

• GYTR PRO Side steering damper with bracket and clamp

• GYTR PRO MB radiator

• GYTR PRO Akrapovic system

• GYTR PRO Brake lever protector

With such an exciting parts list, Yamaha could not resist demonstrating the know-how of Yamaha GYTR PRO SHOPS by building a few R1 GYTR PRO kitted bikes mirroring the R1 WorldSBK machine. A bike that customers can have built for themselves at their GYTR PRO SHOP.

The complete list of the full GYTR PRO line up and their price will be announced by the end of the year.



