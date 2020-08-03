Yamaha introduces its lightest drive unit and most practical battery to the 2021 line-up of e-Bike systems.

New PWseries CE drive unit delivers a natural and enjoyable ride as the External Crossover 500 battery combines Yamaha’s high standard reliability with easy-handling design.

As the inventor of the Electrically Power Assisted Cycle (EPAC), Yamaha is at the forefront in the development of innovative new technologies that are helping to make the e-Bike the most significant force in future urban mobility. Many of today’s most renowned e-Bike brands specify Yamaha drive units and batteries as original equipment, and in recent years this important segment of Yamaha’s business operations has witnessed significant and sustained growth.

In order to ensure an even faster and more flexible service to European bicycle manufacturers in a rapidly expanding marketplace, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd (YMC) in Japan transferred the responsibility for distributing its OEM e-Bike systems to Yamaha Motor Europe (YME) from July 1st, 2020. From its headquarters in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, YME’s close proximity to its European customers will enable the company to deliver an even more competitive and efficient service that will benefit manufacturers, dealers and end users alike.

Being one with the machine

New PWseries CE: Yamaha’s lightest, quietest and most compact drive unit

Yamaha invented the very first Electrically Power Assisted Cycle back in 1993, and since then the popularity of the e-Bike has grown at a phenomenal rate. In the last decade the introduction of highly efficient motors and more powerful batteries has transformed the performance and range of this environmentally-friendly vehicle, and today the e-Bike is emerging as a good alternative to public transport.

Urban Mobility is a key issue for everyone who lives or works in the city, and for 2021 Yamaha will respond to the public’s needs by introducing the PWseries CE drive unit and the External Crossover 500 battery, both of them perfectly suited to power the new generation of e-Bikes. With its extensive experience and knowledge of e-Bike technology, Yamaha has been able to create its lightest, quietest and most compact drive unit to enjoy a daily city ride – while the new External Crossover 500 battery provides increased versatility and practicality.

Yamaha’s lightest and most compact e-Bike drive unit

Rated at 250W and producing 50Nm of torque, the new PWseries CE drive unit weighs just 2.9kg*, making it the lightest drive unit ever created by Yamaha. It’s also extremely compact, enabling European e-Bike manufacturers to develop next-generation chassis designs with a sharper, slimmer and cleaner profile.

*Coaster brake version

Whisper-quiet

Yamaha’s engineers have worked tirelessly to make the PWseries CE operate as quietly as possible, and various noise-reducing features have succeeded in making this the company’s quietest ever drive unit. Thus, it’s meant for the ultimate zero-emission vehicle that can help to dramatically improve the quality of life for everybody in the city, and will also enable riders to immerse themselves fully in the beauty of nature.

Automatic Support Mode for a relaxed ride

When commuting into the city or taking a leisurely ride in the countryside, conditions are always changing – whether it’s up and down hills or the constant stop-start at traffic lights and junctions. In order to give a better riding experience the new PWseries CE drive unit features Yamaha’s industry-leading software that operates the innovative Automatic Support Mode. This intelligent system instantly responds to changing riding conditions and selects the most appropriate support mode to give its rider the best-suited support at any time, from smooth to strong.

Walk Assist function for easy pushing and manoeuvring

Everything about the design of the new PWseries CE drive unit is aimed at giving a more enjoyable e-Bike experience. By delivering a well-balanced level of support when the bike is being pushed, the refined Walk Assist function makes it much easier to manoeuvre and park a bike that needs to be taken up a slope or may be carrying a load, no matter what gear ratio the rider has chosen.

Yamaha PWseries CE Key Features

·The lightest-ever Yamaha drive unit weighing from just 2.9kg (with coaster brake support, without brake support: 3.0kg)

· Yamaha’s quietest-ever motor

· Ultra-compact motor design gives the e-Bike a sharper and cleaner look

· Automatic Support Mode software delivers a more natural ride

· Improved Walk Assist function makes parking and manoeuvring easy

· Centre-mount drive

· 250 W rated power

· 50Nm torque

· 25km/h maximum support speed

New External Crossover 500 battery– compact, stylish and convenient

Yamaha offers a wide range of batteries, including multi-location designs that can be integrated into the frame, as well as external batteries for customers looking for practicality and convenience. Designed to be mounted either on the downtube or in front of the seat tube, Yamaha’s new External Crossover 500 battery features a simple lock-and-release system that makes it easy to remove and then recharge or store at home.

Weighing just 2.9kg, this 36V Lithium Ion battery has a capacity of 500Wh and can be charged in approximately 4 hours, making it an ideal power source for the new PWseries CE drive unit.

External Crossover 500 Key Features

· External-mount design with compact dimensions and ergonomic handle for practicality and convenience

· Intuitive lock-and-release system for easy removal and charging

· 36V Lithium-Ion design

500Wh

· 4 hour charge time (approx.)

2.9kg

Yamaha e-Bike systems: total support for Europe’s OEM customers

Yamaha Motor has earned a reputation for quality and excellence, and the company is able to offer Europe’s OEM customers the most advanced range of premium e-Bike drive systems with excellent reliability. With their class-leading specifications and renowned Yamaha quality, the new PWseries CE motor and External Crossover 500 battery are ideal for commuting, enabling manufacturers to develop new e-Bike models for the rapidly growing Urban Mobility market.

Offering outstanding reliability with excellent performance, Yamaha’s maintenance-free, zero-emission e-Bike systems underline the company’s total commitment to the Urban Mobility segment – and the recent appointment of Yamaha Motor Europe as the distributor of OEM e-Bike systems in Europe confirms the company’s desire to offer the most efficient service to the European e-Bike industry.

To find out more about Yamaha e-Bike products, please visit our website where product information, history of products and links to main customers are provided.