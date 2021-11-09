The definitive Master of Torque. The MT-10 is already the undisputed King of Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range.

Since it arrived on the scene this blockbuster of a motorcycle has gained the

utmost respect from everyone who has ridden it – as well as anyone who has

seen it in action.

It’s R1-derived high-torque CP4 engine is the most remarkable powerplant that Yamaha has ever fitted to a naked bike. Ultra-aggressive naked styling gives the MT-10 the most distinctive and intimidating looks.

And the lightweight aluminium chassis delivers class-leading levels of agility and stability that make this one of the most exciting and rewarding motorcycles ever built. Now the next evolution of the MT-10 is about to arrive.

With more power, more control and more adrenaline, it’s been built to take the Hyper Naked experience to the next level, and reinforce the MT-10’s reputation as the definitive Master of Torque.

The MT story

When Yamaha launched the MT-01 in 2007 no one could have predicted how this unique machine was about to change the face of the motorcycle market in Europe. With its naked body, high-torque engine and distinctive look, it stood out from the crowd. It was the beginning of a new era in the motorcycle world that really took off with the launch of the phenomenally successful MT-09 in 2013.

European riders loved what they saw – a naked sport motorcycle with a very special character that gave them the torque, agility and feel that they were looking for.

With the crossplane concept engine technology, an aggressive stance and

stripped down bodywork, the MT Hyper Naked range grew to become Yamaha’s most successful range of motorcycles.

With over 290,000 sold in Europe, the MT line up has brought a new excitement to the street, and the smaller capacity models have been successful in attracting a whole new generation of people into the world of two wheels.

From the new MT-10 through to the MT-125, Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range is designed to give every rider the opportunity to be a part of the most exciting and accessible movement in European motorcycling.

New MT-10: More power. More control. More adrenaline

Updated EU5 998cc CP4 engine

The next evolution of the MT-10 is equipped with a refined version of the legendary liquid-cooled CP4 crossplane engine that is closely related to the legendary R1. Developing increased power and producing a stronger feeling of torque, this is the most powerful and most technologically advanced engine ever seen on a Yamaha Hyper Naked motorcycle.

The updated 2022 design benefits from lightweight aluminium forged pistons, offset con rods and direct-plated cylinders in order to ensure maximum efficiency, and has a number of new model-specific features that are designed to enhance the feeling of torque.

To boost the road-focused midrange, steel conrods are used rather than the titanium components used on the R1, and the moment of inertia at the crankshaft is increased.

Fuel injection settings have been changed for an even higher level of linear torque between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm – and the design of the intake and exhaust systems is also modified to give the MT-10 a more thrilling and unique 360° Torque Emotion character.

Fuel economy is improved, CO2 levels reduced, and this more powerful engine meets EU5 regulations.

Tuned intake sound

The sound made by any motorcycle – whether intake or exhaust – is one of its most defining characteristics, and Yamaha’s engineers have focused on creating a unique soundtrack for the MT-10 by designing an all-new intake system.

With an uneven firing interval of 270°-180°-90°-180° the MT-10’s CP4 crossplane technology engine emits a distinctive intake and exhaust noise characterized by a rumbling growl at low rpm and a high pitched roar at high rpm.

Yamaha’s development team has custom-made a new tuned intake sound for the 2022 model by the use of an all-new air cleaner box that is equipped with three intake ducts with different lengths and cross sections.

Each duct produces a different intake sound, and they are designed to resonate harmoniously at varying engine speeds to create a unique intake roar that enhances the overall riding experience.

In particular, the tuned intake is specifically designed to produce a sensual roar between 4,000 rpm and 8,000 rpm that reinforces the MT-10’s enormous torque feeling when accelerating hard or powering out of a turn.

The big-torque experience is heightened by the new Acoustic Amplifier Grilles that are positioned on the front left and front right of the 17-litre fuel tank. These amplifiers transmit the tuned induction sound directly to the rider, and the vibration of the grilles themselves also contributes to the thrill and excitement experienced when the rider opens the throttle.

Titanium exhaust

A new titanium exhaust is used on the MT-10, and this lightweight system features a newly designed titanium downpipes and muffler. Like the new tuned intake, the exhaust has been designed to emit a deep and distinctive sound that emphasizes the bike’s uneven firing sequence.

At lower engine speeds the exhaust sound is dominant, while the tuned intake roar takes over from mid to high revs to create a wall of sound that stimulates the senses and heightens the thrilling acceleration and torque rich performance of the more powerful 2022 engine.

Compact and minimalist new exterior styling

Right from the launch of the very first MT-10, this flagship Hyper Naked has maintained its distinctive individuality and established a reputation for being one of the most aggressively styled bikes in the category.

The next evolution of the MT-10 continues this theme of individuality with a powerful and dignified new look that underlines the bike’s intense character and intimidating presence.

This has been achieved by removing any unnecessary bodywork elements and refocusing attention on this charismatic bike’s mechanical beauty.

The ‘face’ of every motorcycle is one of the most significant design elements, shaping the way that it is perceived and also influencing the pride of ownership and levels of riding enjoyment.

The new MT-10 has a completely new look with a more integrated feel that gives a more minimalist and imposing appearance.

Compact new twin-eye mono-focus LED headlights with separate high and low beam units provide excellent illumination and project a powerful and even beam with softer light at the edges.

LED position lights are situated above the headlights, and the new nose assembly transforms the looks of this flagship model and gives it an even more refined yet dominant look.

Mounted on both sides of the fuel tank cover, the enlarged ducts increase intake efficiency and contribute significantly towards the increased power output of the 2022 engine.

As well as their mechanical functionality in delivering cool air to the fuel injection system, these intakes also visually highlight the outstanding power of the 998cc engine, and form an integral part of the bike’s new look.

Together with the Acoustic Amplifier Grilles located in the front of the fuel tank cover, the dual ducts emit the thrilling intake sound of the high-torque CP4 engine for the riders enjoyment.

With minimal overhang at the front end and a more compact LED taillight – combined with the compact new nose and new larger air intakes – the MT-10’s mass centralized design is taken to the extreme, giving a brutal and condensed side profile that leaves no doubt that this is the King of the MT line.

Improved ergonomics

The MT-10’s legendary versatility in almost any riding situation from urban streets through to twisty backroads and long haul trips – and even the occasional track day – has made it one of the most competent and desirable Hyper Naked bikes. For improved comfort together with greater freedom in adopting different riding styles, the 2022 model’s ‘rider triangle’ – the bar/footrest/seat relationship – has been improved.

The fuel tank cover is now smoother, giving a better feel when the rider grips the tank with their knees when braking or accelerating – and also allows greater mobility when shifting weight for corners. In addition the seat’s firmness has been modified for greater comfort, and the seat design has been modified.

Brembo radial master cylinder

The MT-10’s outstanding front braking system, features dual floating 320mm discs with 4 piston radial-mounted calipers – the same system as used on the R1.

For 2022 a new Brembo radial brake master cylinder is featured, giving improved braking feel at the lever for increased controllability.

Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter

A key feature on the new MT-10 is the Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL) that gives the rider the ability to set a top speed limit to suit various situations. As well as ensuring that public road speed limits are not accidentally exceeded, the

system can also be useful when riding though unfamiliar areas or in adverse

conditions.

Quick Shift System

Previously available as an optional extra, the Quick Shift System (QSS) is now fitted as original equipment on the 2022 MT-10. By enabling smooth, clutchless shifting, this system makes full-on acceleration even more exciting – downshifting is also smoother and faster.

New 4.2” full-colour TFT display

The next evolution of the MT-10 comes fully equipped with an R1 derived 4.2” full-colour TFT display that features a clear and easy to read screen with all of the key information on view.

A menu switch on the right handlebar enables the rider to select which information is displayed, while the ‘Mode/Select’ switch on the left side of the handlebar can be used to change the intervention levels of the electronic rider aids, or where applicable, to turn them on or off.

APSG ride-by-wire throttle with four power delivery modes (PWR)

A new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) ride by wire twistgrip unit works with the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) to give the MT-10 rider increased controllability when accelerating. This advanced system provides the optimum intake air volume to the combustion chamber, ensuring that the rider experiences smooth torque characteristics over the MT-10’s wide rpm range.

The rider can also adjust the throttle response characteristics using the PWR (Power delivery mode) switch.

PWR-1 is suited to aggressive trackday riding; PWR-2 and PWR-3 deliver a

smoother throttle response that enable the rider to experience the bike’s

linear torque, and PWR-4 is a softer response that is best used when surface

conditions are wet or slippery.

6-axis IMU with rider aids

The new MT-10 is now equipped with a state of the art 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that was originally developed for the R1, and has now evolved into a smaller and lighter unit.

The IMU features two sensors that measure 3-axis angular velocity: pitch, roll and yaw – and three-axis acceleration: forward/backward, up/down and left/right. This data is transmitted to the ECU which activates the bike’s electronic rider aids which give unprecedented levels of machine controllability by intervening to prevent wheel lock ups, loss of traction or wheelies.

Lean sensitive Traction Control System

The MT-10 benefits from one of the most advanced traction control systems to be featured on a Hyper Naked.

Sensors detect the relative speeds of the front and rear wheels, and when rear

wheel traction loss is detected the ECU momentarily cuts drive to maintain

traction and stability.

Using data from the 6-axis IMU, this new lean sensitive traction control system is able to adjust the degree of intervention to correspond with the bike’s lean angle, with intervention increasing as lean angle increases.

A total of five intervention levels are available.

Slide Control system (SCS)

For increased cornering controllability and confidence the MT-10 is equipped with the latest Slide Control System (SCS). When the sensors predict that the rear wheel is about to slide sideways, the ECU intervenes and reduces drive to the rear wheel until the chassis is stable. The system uses pre-set intervention levels, but the rider can adjust the levels or turn the system off.

LIFT control system (LIF)

When sensor data tells the IMU that front wheel lift is imminent the ECU cuts power to the rear wheel until the machine is stable again. As with some of the other rider aids, the intervention levels are pre-set, but the rider can adjust them or turn them off.

Engine Brake Management (EBM)

EBM controls the degree of engine braking force when decelerating, and gives the rider a choice of two levels. Level 1 gives a high level of engine braking, while Level 2 gives minimal engine braking, enabling the rider to choose the most suitable level for the prevailing riding conditions. Modes are pre-set, but can be adjusted by the rider or turned off.

Brake Control (BC)

Brake Control (BC) is designed to give increased controllability during mid corner riding, and independently modulates and controls the pressure being applied to the front brake and rear brake.

The rider can select one of two modes: BC1 mode is a standard ABS-active mode, while BC2 is designed to operate in mid corner emergency braking situations.

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)

While all of the electronic rider aids can be adjusted independently, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) gives the

MT-10 owner the ability to create an all-inclusive system which can switch the

settings for the traction control, SCS, QSS, LIF, EBM and BC systems all at

once.

YRC is available in four different modes that are designed to suit a

variety of riding conditions.

Mode A is for sporty riding; Mode B is for a wide range of conditions;

Mode C is tailored for urban usage;

Mode D is for rainy or adverse conditions.

The YRC’s four modes have pre-set values, but the MT-10 rider can choose to reset the various different mode settings to match their own preferences.

Lightweight Deltabox chassis

Derived from the class-leading R1, the aluminium Deltabox chassis is one of the lightest, strongest and sharpest handling designs in any category. Developed to handle 200 HP this high-tech frame uses the CP4 engine as a fully stressed member to keep weight to an absolute minimum.

Equipped with a long aluminium swingarm but with a compact wheelbase of 1405mm, the Deltabox chassis delivers stable, light and agile handling in a wide variety of low and high speed conditions.

Optimized front and rear suspension

The MT-10’s advanced suspension system uses optimized model-specific settings that are designed to provide precise handling and confident roadholding, whether in busy urban streets or powering hard through a set of bends in the mountains.

The 43mm fully adjustable KYB front forks offer 120mm travel and can be set up to match personal riding preferences.

These high specification forks are complemented by a fully adjustable KYB rear shock that can be easily adjusted to handle varying loads and riding styles.

Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres

The MT-10’s lightweight 5-spoke aluminium 17-inch wheels are fitted with the latest Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres.

A 120/70-ZR17 front tyre and a 190/55-ZR17 rear tyre provide outstanding levels of traction, and together with the sophisticated electronic rider aids, this package offers outstanding handling together with a remarkable degree of controllability in many different types of riding conditions.

MT-10 Key Features

More powerful EU5 998cc engine

Tuned intake sound

Titanium exhaust

Compact and functional new exterior styling

Improved ergonomics

Brembo radial master cylinder

Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

A&S clutch

New 4.2” full-colour TFT display

APSG ride-by-wire throttle with four power delivery modes (PWR)

6-axis IMU

Lean sensitive Traction Control System

Slide Control system (SCS)

Lift control system (LIF)

Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Brake Control (BC)

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)

R1-derived aluminium Deltabox chassis

Long aluminium swingarm

Compact 1,405mm wheelbase

43mm fully adjustable KYB front forks

Fully adjustable KYB rear shock

Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres

MT-10 colours, availability and price

Yamaha will offer the new MT-10 in three colour options. Cyan Storm evolves the DSOJ story in an exciting new direction offering a fresh take on the technical and trend focused colour way. Icon Blue is a dynamic new colour inspired by the factory’s race bikes, and features blue body panels and blue wheel rims. Tech Black projects an understated and moody look, and features an all-black body with black wheel rims.

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from the February 2022. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Hyper Naked Apparel

Yamaha has developed a range of kits and individual Genuine Accessories that enable MT owners to easily personalize their motorcycle with high quality parts that have been developed to give an excellent fit and a premium finish.

Customers can order the kits and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle, and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All of the items in the kits can also be purchased individually, and in addition to the kit items, the Genuine Accessory list includes everything from Akrapovic Exhaust Systems and levers through to grip heaters and billet handlebar ends.

Yamaha’s extensive MT clothing line includes male and female jackets and pants, as well as a selection of hoodies, T-shirts, gloves and a range of CE-approved riding gear.

The MT collection is constantly evolving, and new products are added throughout the year.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual version of any MT model with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home with their smart phone or laptop. The free App allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal MT, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to their new MT.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives all MT riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here