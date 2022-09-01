Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Powerful and lightweight multi-purpose eBike drive unit

Since creating the world’s first production eBike back in 1993, Yamaha has gained extensive experience in the eBike business – and the brand has earned a worldwide reputation for the excellent reliability of its eBike systems. By constantly developing sophisticated new technologies, Yamaha continues to be able to offer European eBike manufacturers the most advanced range of high quality drive units

All new Yamaha PWseries S2 drive unit: Less is more

Featuring a comprehensive line of compact high-tech drive units that covers most sectors of the eBike market, the Yamaha range is further strengthened for 2023 with the launch of the new PWseries S2 that offers a range of new and improved features for the Sport and Trail category.

Developed with the philosophy that ‘less is more’ the PWseries S2 drive unit is significantly lighter and more powerful than the best-selling PWseries ST launched in 2018. Offering a natural and pleasant riding experience, this new eBike system is designed to satisfy the needs of European eBike manufacturers

The new PWseries S2, built on the proven strengths of the PWseries ST, elevates the riding experience to another level – making this multi-role drive unit ideally suited to everything from commuting and general daily usage through to countryside trekking, weekend touring and mountain trail riding.

Increased torque-to-weight ratio

Producing 75 Nm maximum torque, the compact new PWseries S2 drive unit is over 7% more powerful than the PWseries ST, and weight has been cut to just 2.85 Kg – 16% less than the previous design – making it one of the lightest in its class. This highly desirable combination of increased output with reduced mass and a 20% decrease in volume ensures that the new PWseries S2 achieves one of the highest torque-to-weight ratios in the high volume multi-role segment – giving strong, instant and user-friendly performance.

Greater freedom in frame design

The smaller dimensions of the new unit offer eBike manufacturers even greater freedom to produce new generation frame designs with features such as increased ground clearance for improved performance on technical terrain.

The 20% more compact PWseries S2 layout also makes it possible for bike manufacturers to develop idealised frame designs with shorter chain-stays that can potentially increase overall rigidity to give enhanced manoeuvrability and increased rear wheel traction.

From an aesthetic point of view the reduced size of the PWseries S2 drive unit also offers Yamaha’s partner bicycle manufacturers the opportunity to achieve a clean and minimalist look when designing the next generation of Sport and Trail models.

Improved pedalling efficiency and feel

The new PWseries S2 features a 22.8mm shorter bottom bracket than the PWseries ST – enabling improved pedalling efficiency and feel which, together with the Automatic Support Mode, ensures an extremely easy and enjoyable riding experience.

The PWseries S2’s new ISIS bottom bracket axle interface delivers increased rigidity, making this new mid-class drive unit ideally suited to the needs of e-MTB riders – and being fully compatible with a front double chainring, the compact new drive unit opens up greater possibilities for bicycle manufacturers.

PWseries S2 Key Features

New Model for 2023

Lighter, smaller and more powerful than the best-selling PWseries ST

Segment-leading specification

Universal Sport and Trail applications

Smooth and natural acceleration

Increased max torque of 75 Nm*

Very competitive weight of 2.85 Kg – 0.5 Kg (16%) less than PWseries ST

Higher torque-to-weight ratio*

New ISIS bottom bracket axle interface

22.8mm shorter bottom bracket – comfortable and efficient pedalling

Yamaha Zero Cadence technology for instant assistance

Automatic Support Mode – for easy and intuitive e-Biking

Reliable maintenance free design

*PWseries S2 v PWseries ST

New Display B: Smart, easy and simple to operate

Complementing the new PWseries S2 drive unit is the new Display B – a user interface that’s been designed to provide accessible information together with ease of operations. This simple, durable and reliable system is aimed at the leisure rider market that values a ‘ready to go’ design requiring minimal set-up.

Clear and simple layout

Yamaha’s new Display B is the perfect partner for the new PWseries S2 drive unit and features a range of hand-picked functions that give the rider key information, simple to access and easy to read. The 3 inch LCD meter displays large format information in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian and Spanish; its centrally mounted location gives a clean and uncluttered handlebar area.

Quick and easy daily set up

Display B is a ‘switch on and go’ system that saves the user’s previously selected settings such as ride assist mode or lights status (on/off). Its intuitive design enables quick and easy setting changes. The unit can be removed from its cradle with one touch for protection against theft and weather; there’s also the possibility to mount the display with a bolt, making it more secure.

Smartphone friendly

The user interface’s central location frees up plenty of handlebar space for a smartphone holder and allows power delivery through a USB micro-B 1 A port that helps prevent smartphone battery drainage when using energy-intensive apps including GPS.

Display B Key Features

Easy to use, easy to read

3 inch LCD screen

Clock

Ready to go design

Key information in large format

Stores settings when the system shuts off

One touch removal

Smartphone friendly design

European production expedites Yamaha’s Carbon Neutrality goal

As part of Yamaha’s accelerated carbon neutrality goal for 2050, Yamaha drive units will be produced at the company’s wholly-owned MBK Industrie facility based in France.

As well as contributing towards Yamaha’s aim of carbon neutrality, the relocation of PWseries drive unit production from Japan to Western Europe, reduces the need for expensive and recently unreliable logistics operations and offers many additional benefits to bicycle manufacturers: lead times substantially reduced, enhanced flexibility in deliveries, external supply chain shocks – such as port congestion – eliminated, optimized packing for inland EU logistics and waste reduction.

MBK Industrie’s St Quentin factory currently manufactures over 80,000 Yamaha motorcycles, scooters, and recreational vehicles each year. With ISO 14001, for environment protection, and ISO 9001, for quality enhancement, and certifications –MBK Industrie is ready to offer the highest levels of service to our EU customers.

