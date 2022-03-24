Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Yamaha Motor announced today that it has developed the TY-E 2.0 electric trials bike, which approaches achieving carbon neutrality from the perspective of motorcycling fun.

The Company plans to enter the bike in select rounds of the 2022 FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) Trial World Championship.

In 2021, the Company reviewed the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 originally formulated in 2018 and set a new goal of aiming for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities—including across the life cycles of its products—by 2050.

The project to develop the TY-E 2.0 is underway as one uniquely Yamaha approach for achieving carbon neutrality. Under its FUN x EV development concept, the TY-E 2.0 aims to provide more fun than internal combustion engines by taking advantage of the traits unique to electric vehicles, such as powerful low-down torque and strong acceleration.

The TY-E 2.0’s development progressed based on the first TY-E model announced in 2018, and features a newly designed monocoque frame made of composite laminates housing an electric power unit with improved performance through a combination of mechanical parts and electronic control. The bike also mounts a newly developed lightweight battery with approximately 2.5 times the capacity of the previous model.

The new TY-E 2.0 is scheduled to participate in the FIM Trial World Championship from June this year with Kenichi Kuroyama on the Yamaha Factory Racing Team, who also serves as its development rider. The TY-E 2.0 will also be exhibited at the Yamaha Motor booth at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show to be held from March 25 to 27.

Monocoque frame made of composite laminates

The TY-E 2.0 employs a monocoque frame made of composite laminates to contribute to lighter weight and optimal rigidity. The layout of the power unit and battery was reviewed and revised to achieve a significantly lower center of gravity compared to the previous model.

Newly developed lightweight battery with approx. 2.5x more capacity

Yamaha developed a new high-capacity battery with higher output density and successfully kept the weight increase down to some 20% while achieving about 2.5 times greater capacity than the previous model.

Power unit further refined through a combination of mechanical parts and electronic control

Based on the previous model, traction has been improved by pairing mechanical parts such as the clutch and flywheel with carefully tuned electronic control for the motor that is capable of reading subtle changes in grip.

TY-E 2.0 Specifications

Overall Length × Width × Height 2,003 mm × 830 mm × 1,130 mm Wheelbase 1,310 mm Minimum Ground Clearance 340 mm Curb Weight Over 70 kg Motor Type AC synchronous electric motor Battery Type Lithium-ion Clutch Hydraulic, Wet, Multi-plate Frame Type CFRP Monocoque

TY-E 2.0 Feature

Battery with even higher density output and capacity from a review of cell selection, layout, and components used.

Component layout for a low center of gravity.

Power unit further refined through a combination of electronic control and a mechanical clutch and flywheel.

Composite monocoque frame with X-shaped rib formation.

