Yamaha Motor Europe marks 65 years of Innovation, Passion and Inspiration, launching its new corporate website.

Yamaha Motor Europe is proud to honour Yamaha’s 65th Anniversary on 1st July with an extensive update to the corporate section of its website, integrating global, European and national topics, and reliving iconic moments throughout the brand’s illustrious racing history.

Yamaha continues to strive to bring Kando*, the vision of its founder Genichi Kawakami which has been embedded into the company’s mission since 1955, to its customers, sharing everything from its unforgettable memories in motorsport to its groundbreaking machinery.

Since its birth, racing has been a part of Yamaha’s DNA and this has now been brought to life in the “Our History” section of the revamped website. Users can take a trip back through time and experience Yamaha’s on-track success, including all of its on- and off-road achievements, whether that be in Grand Prix, MotoGP, FIM Motocross World Championship, World Superbikes, or domestically.

Web visitors are also given the opportunity to remember some of Yamaha’s iconic products, from its market-defining DT-1 and innovative YZ250, to the high performance R1 Supersport bikes, from the very first outboard engine P-7, to the powerful F425A XTO, and from the resilient Grizzly 700 EPS ATV to the innovative Side-by-Side YXZ1000R models. Although this section will still expand in coming months, visitors are already able to enjoy Yamaha’s seminal range of European models, which changed the markets they were built for.

Users can also experience a range of other historical Yamaha stories from throughout its 65-year history, go behind-the-scenes with customers and employees in the Moving You series, as well as keep up to date with all of its current racing and corporate activities. Combined, this further reinforces the “Kando” mission that brings innovation, excitement and emotion to customers and across the world.

Discover all of this via the new “About us” section of the website, found here:

https://www.yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/about-us/

As Yamaha continues to make history, audiences can expect more revving stories, news and developments to come through the official Yamaha racing and corporate social media channels. So, keep connected and stay tuned for more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the lives of millions around the world, Yamaha would like to wish that everyone stays safe and healthy during this tough period, and enjoy Yamaha’s awe-inspiring products and exciting activities.

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feeling of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.