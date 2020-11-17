2021 is going to be an exciting year for Yamaha Motor with the launch of several key new models. In addition to the arrival of new Hyper Naked and Sport Touring bikes, the other significant news is the introduction of EU5 regulations that are a game changer for the Power Two Wheeler industry – pushing manufacturers to innovate in a more environmental way.

The new regulations will have an impact on Yamaha’s engine line-up, and the company’s 125cc, CP2, CP3, and CP4 engines are being upgraded to achieve EU5-compliancy – while smoothly moving away from some of its historical models.

Yamaha Motor remains one of the leaders in the PTW industry both in terms of innovation and market share. More than ever Yamaha’s goal is to achieve ‘KANDO’: giving every customer the feeling of deep satisfaction and excitement while riding our products, regardless of the type of Yamaha they own or their level of experience. Which will now keep happening under the more ecological EU5 regulations.

Hyper Naked – The Dark Side of Japan

Yamaha’s dynamic MT line-up has been touched by a new power from the Darkness. The iconic MT-09 & MT-09 SP are totally renewed for 2021 with a larger capacity engine as well as a redesigned lightweight chassis and an aggressive new look – and the best-selling MT-07 is upgraded with a new design and premium equipment. The MT-125 is equipped with a new EU5-compliant engine, and like its larger capacity siblings it will be available in a new Storm Fluo colour scheme that reinforces the MT family DNA.

The rest of our Hyper Naked range will be upgraded to EU5 within the end of 2021.

Sport Touring – Roads of Life

The all-new TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT have undergone a radical evolution for 2021 and feature a new frame, new engine and a new body design, and come equipped with more cutting-edge electronic technology than ever before – making them some of the most exciting and versatile bikes on the street.

For the new model year the extremely capable TRACER 7 will be available in two new colours. Redline is a solid bright red finish that complements this torque-rich bike’s sporty character, while Tech Kamo features a greenish-grey tint that projects a powerful and mature look to complement the bike’s long-distance travel capabilities.

For those riders who want to go even further Yamaha offer the TRACER 7 GT that comes fully equipped with a comfort seat, Touring screen, USB adapter, city side cases, left and right with stays and lock set that provide increased comfort and practicality – wherever they may go.

Since 2001 the FJR1300 has been chosen by over 120,000 riders all over the world. This iconic Sport Touring model has achieved a cult status with many thousands of European riders, who appreciate the unique riding experience delivered by its powerful shaft-drive engine and sporty yet comfortable chassis. The fact that many Police Forces in Europe have selected this amazing machine is the highest accolade for any motorcycle, and customers who want to invest in a future collector’s item can still place their order for the one of the last Ultimate Edition models – as Yamaha will stop the production of the FJR1300 in 2021.

Sport Heritage – Faster Sons

With timeless good looks blended with modern technology and dynamic performance, the Sport Heritage models are some of the most fashionable bikes out there. Now featuring a new EU5 CP2 engine, the XSR700 will be available at Yamaha dealers from March 2021.

The rest of our Sport Heritage range will be upgraded to EU5 within the end of 2021.

Adventure – Next Horizon

With over 11,000 sold in Europe, the Ténéré 700 is one of the most successful new models launched in 2020, and in a very short time it has established itself as the definitive mid-size Adventure bike that combines outstanding torque-rich performance with agile handling and serious all-terrain ability. Paying tribute to Yamaha’s Dakar heroes with its iconic colours, the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition further reinforces the legendary reputation of this model – and for 2021 both bikes will be fully EU5-compliant. Available at Yamaha dealers from March 2021.

After 10 successful years, during which time it has taken many thousands of adventure riders all around the world with incredible reliability and comfort, the XT1200Z Super Ténéré will retire from Yamaha’s line-up, leaving many great memories that will last forever.

Supersport – R World

Yamaha is more involved in racing than ever, with our Teams fighting for the victory in all categories. Having won again the WorldSS600 Championship and claiming 6 out of the top 10 Championship standings, the all-conquering R6 is the ultimate race machine and for 2021 this winning supersport is designed for circuit use only.

Track lovers and competitive racers have the opportunity to purchase a non-homologated standard R6, the R6 RACE, at a special price from their Yamaha dealer and turn it into their ultimate track day bike or racer.

R World is open to everyone who loves motorcycles, and the best way to enter into this exciting way of life is with the R125. For 2021 this lightweight Supersport is also equipped with an EU5 engine, like the iconic R1 and R1M.

The rest of Supersport range will be upgraded to EU5 within the end of 2021.

For more information please contact your local distributor or visit: www.yamaha-motor.eu

