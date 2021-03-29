YAMAHA MT-07 WATER PUMP PROTECTION

Due to popular demand from the global GBRacing dealer network, and as part of our ongoing programme to evolve and broaden the GBRacing range to meet the needs of street riders as well as world championship racing teams, this latest high-quality product for Yamaha’s popular parallel twin offers protection to the vulnerable water pump.

Compatible for all machines using the 700cc parallel twin-cylinder motor, this new product offers protection and peace of mind for MT-07, Tracer, XSR700, FZ-07 and Ténéré 700 owners.

As with each and every GBRacing product, this new secondary water pump cover has been designed in keeping with the engine’s style and architecture to deliver a subtle and stylish addition to the existing MT-07 protection range.

RRP information as below:

UK* / USA / Europe

£52 / $69.33/ €52.43

*UK price includes VAT

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu



Google web stories daily news headlines



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here