Yamaha Niken GT – Are 3 wheels better than 2? Review by Laramoto.

The Yamaha Niken is a radically new way to travel. This review covers how that front end really feels, how easy the GT is to manoeuvre, whether the engine has enough grunt at GT weight and some pretty shots of the beach 😉

Review by Laramoto

