Yamaha Racing UK partner the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels.

RHL Activities are pleased to announce Yamaha Racing UK have partnered with the 2021 Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels.

The UK arm of the Japanese manufacturer has agreed a contract with Championship Promoters RHL Activities to have an online presence for the Official ACU British Motocross Championship and in promoting the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Cup.

The Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Cup is a platform for youth riders, the next generation within our sport to have a professional environment that is used to encourage, nurture and build tomorrow’s racing stars through the heavily experienced Yamaha Racing world.

Harry McKenzie, Marketing Coordinator Yamaha Racing

“Yamaha Racing UK is proud to be working closely with the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship for the 2021 season. With a bolstered YZ bLU cRU program for youth racers and a renewed focus on off-road racing across the board, our intentions and goals are clear. We are massively looking forward to being a partner of such a prestigious championship.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“We are ecstatic to have the involvement of Yamaha Racing UK in the British Motocross Championship for the 2021 season. The team and I will be working closely in promoting the brand and the Yamaha bLU cRU Cup.”

To find out more about the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Cup click here.

For more news checkout our dedicated Motocross News page

Or visit the official MXGB website mxgb.co.uk

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

