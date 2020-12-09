Yamaha Sport Scooters In 2021: Nothing But The Max.

Dynamic sport performance with premium MAX style

Yamaha created the Sport Scooter segment and totally changed the landscape of the powered two wheel market with the introduction of the first generation of TMAX back in 2001. Since then Yamaha’s Sport Scooter range has continuously evolved, and today the MAX brand is the most successful line-up in Europe’s extremely competitive market.

Today’s range is headed by the latest generation TMAX, Yamaha’s iconic high performance model that has achieved a total of almost 300,000 sales during its 20 year history, confirming its status as Europe’s most popular and successful Sport Scooter of all time. The enduring popularity of the TMAX has continued in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic, and sales have increased by 56% this year.

In the first 10 months of 2020 over 13,000 TMAX have been sold – a truly remarkable figure that further strengthened its position in Europe as the best-selling large capacity sport scooter in every market – and with its 20th anniversary fast approaching, this iconic model continues to lead the way in every respect.

With a sporty and dynamic design that is inspired directly by the trend-setting TMAX, the best-selling XMAX Sport Scooters deliver the ultimate blend of thrilling performance, premium features and finishing and daily functionalities – which is demonstrated by the fact that over 410,000 units of the various MAX models have been sold in Europe since 2005.

Featuring pure MAX DNA, the TMAX and XMAX models have transformed the market place since their arrival, and brought new levels of performance, fashion and style to the streets of Europe. Now firmly established as the definitive Sport Scooters, these models deliver Nothing but the MAX.

For 2021 the TMAX and XMAX range will be available in new colour options, and both the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125 – as well as both XMAX Tech MAX options – will be fully EU5-compliant and will be offered in new colours and come with new features that will take the riding experience to the MAX.

TMAX KEY FEATURES

Smooth, powerful and compact 560cc 2-cylinder EU5 engine

Outstanding acceleration and top speed

Dynamic and aggressive sports body design

Premium ride quality with motorcycle-type handling performance

Class-leading comfort, solo and two-up

Spacious footboards for easy access

Lightweight motorcycle-type twin-spar die-cast aluminium frame

Motorcycle-type 41mm upside down front forks and link-type rear suspension

Long-range 15-litre fuel tank

Dual 267mm front disc brakes, 282mm rear disc brake with ABS

Traction Control System and 2 level D-Mode

Smart Key Keyless ignition

LED taillight and LED front flashers

Large illuminated storage space – 1 x full-face or 2 x jet helmets

Centre stand locking system

A2 licence category



TMAX Tech MAX ADDITIONAL KEY FEATURES

Electric screen

Cruise control

Heated grips and seat

Premium new colour



Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The TMAX Tech MAX 2021 colour will be available at Yamaha dealers from January 2021.

Colours

TMAX – Icon Grey, Sword Grey

TMAX Tech MAX – Tech Kamo, Power Grey (new)

Genuine Accessories: TMAX Accessory Packs

Yamaha offers a wide and constantly evolving range of individual Genuine Accessories for the TMAX as well as a great variety of accessories from our partners at Öhlins, Akrapovič and Gilles Tooling. For added customer convenience, Yamaha has also created a line of Accessory Packs that have been developed to suit different needs and lifestyles.

The Winter Pack consists of grip heaters, knuckle visors and an apron that provide added comfort and warmth in harsh conditions, while the Sport Pack is made up of a sport screen, aluminium foot panel, rear carrier base kit, backrest kit, backrest pad and licence plate holder that give an even sportier look and feel.

Riders looking to enhance their TMAX’s everyday functionality can opt to fit the Urban Pack that comes with a 39-litre top case and rear carrier base kit, trunk mount plate kit as well as a backrest pad for the top case, fairing scratch protector smartphone universal stay and USB adaptor. Visit www.yamaha-motor.eu for full information.

XMAX 300: Maxi scooter performance with lightweight agility

Driven by a single cylinder 292cc Blue Core engine, the XMAX 300 combines maxi scooter performance with lightweight agility, making it the ideal choice for fast and easy commuting, as well as enjoyable sports and leisure riding.

For 2021 this high specification Sport Scooter is equipped with a fully EU5-compliant engine that increases fuel economy by around 6% – making this class-leading best seller an even more attractive proposition for riders who want a stylish, quick and economical scooter.

For 2021 both the XMAX 300 and XMAX 300 Tech MAX are available in new colours, and the Tech MAX version also benefits from new graphics and exclusive detailing that highlight its premium status.

XMAX 300 KEY FEATURES

New EU5-compliant Blue Core 292cc single-cylinder engine

6% increase in average fuel economy

Built with TMAX DNA

Dynamic MAX family body design

Dual LED front lights, LED taillight

Motorcycle-type front forks

Luxury seat and spacious interior

Traction Control System

Smart Key Keyless ignition

Storage for 2 full-face helmets

12V outlet for powering and charging devices

Front and rear disc brakes with ABS

New colour

XMAX 300 Tech MAX ADDITIONAL KEY FEATURES

Special luxury seat with coloured stitching

Special luxury interior padding with matching coloured stitching

Anodized footplate

Tech MAX emblem

New frost silver fork cover graphics

New Gilles Tooling grip ends

Premium new colour

Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The XMAX 300 will be available at Yamaha dealers from January 2021. The XMAX 300 Tech MAX will be available at Yamaha dealers from February 2021.

Colours

XMAX 300 – Icon Grey (new), Sonic Grey

XMAX 300 Tech MAX – Tech Kamo, Power Grey (new)

XMAX 125: Dynamic MAX style with stronger performance and increased fuel efficiency

With its unmistakeable MAX DNA and high overall specification, it’s no surprise that the XMAX 125 is the best-selling model in its category. For 2021 this entry-level sport scooter is equipped with a newly designed 124cc engine that delivers stronger performance with better fuel economy, and is fully EU5 compliant. The new engine benefits from Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology and features a special camshaft that enhances efficiency for increased torque at all speeds to give quicker low to mid-range acceleration.

As well as improving performance, the VVA system also enables the 2021 XMAX 125 to achieve a significant 11% increase in fuel economy, with consumption of just 2.4 litres/100 km – and another important new feature is the new switchable Start & Stop system that reduces CO² emissions and also reduces fuel costs. With Start & Stop switched on the fuel consumption is further reduced to 2.3 litres/100 km.

For increased manoeuvrability with enhanced stability the chassis dimensions have been revised, and the 2021 model features a longer 1570mm wheelbase as well as increased ground clearance of 140mm. In addition, the XMAX 125’s wet weight has also been significantly reduced by 9 kg to 166 kg for lighter feeling handling and easier parking – and rear suspension travel is increased by 15mm to 90mm.

Both the XMAX 125 and XMAX 125 Tech MAX are available in new colours.

XMAX 125 KEY FEATURES

New EU5-compliant Blue Core 124cc single-cylinder engine

New Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system for stronger acceleration

Excellent fuel economy: Start & Stop on: 2.3 litres/100 km

Start & Stop off: 2.4 litres/100 km

Start & Stop off: 2.4 litres/100 km Low CO² emissions: Start & Stop on: 54g/km

Start & Stop off: 56g/km

Start & Stop off: 56g/km Reduced weight – 9 kg less for 2021

Switchable on/off Start & Stop engine technology

Longer wheelbase for increased stability

Higher ground clearance

Increased rear suspension travel

Created with TMAX DNA

Sporty MAX family body design

Dual LED front lights, LED taillight

Motorcycle-type front forks

Luxury seat with rider’s backrest

Comfortable ergonomics

2-position adjustable screen

Traction Control System

Smart Key Keyless ignition

Storage for 2 full-face helmets

12V outlet for powering and charging devices

Front and rear disc brakes with ABS

New colour

Can be ridden on a B-licence*

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

XMAX 125 Tech MAX ADDITIONAL KEY FEATURES

Special luxury seat with coloured stitching

Special luxury interior padding with matching coloured stitching

Anodized footplate

Tech MAX emblem

New frost silver fork cover graphics

New Gilles Tooling grip ends

Premium new colour

Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The XMAX 125 and XMAX 125 Tech MAX will be available at Yamaha dealers from March 2021.

Colours

XMAX 125 – Icon Grey (new), Sonic Grey

XMAX 125 Tech MAX – Tech Kamo, Power Grey (new)

Genuine Accessories: XMAX Accessory Packs

XMAX riders who want to personalize their scooter and make it their own can choose from a wide range of individual Genuine Accessories that can enhance functionality, style and performance. Alternatively, Yamaha Sport Scooter owners can save time deciding which Genuine Accessories to fit by choosing one of Yamaha’s ready-made Accessory Packs that are designed to cater for different lifestyles.

The Urban Pack comes with a high screen, rear carrier, 39-litre top case, backrest pad and a scratch protector – while the Sport Pack features a sport screen, foot panels, licence plate holder and aluminium end grip. There’s also a Winter Pack that is made up of grip heater and an apron. Visit www.yamaha-motor.eu for full information.

Yamaha 2021 Sport Scooter Overview

Model – Change(s)

TMAX – Continued

TMAX Tech MAX – New premium colour

XMAX 300 – EU5-compliant, new colour

XMAX 300 Tech MAX – EU5-compliant, new premium colour

XMAX 125 – EU5-compliant, lighter, revised dimensions, new colour

XMAX 125 Tech MAX – EU5-compliant, lighter, revised dimensions, new premium colour

MyGarage app

Before purchasing their new sport scooter every customer can build their ideal virtual MAX using Yamaha’s MyGarage app that allows users to add and remove accessories and view the finished result from every angle. Once the final specification has been chosen the package can be emailed to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new scooter.

Yamaha’s Apparel line features everything from textile and leather jackets with CE approved armour, through to casual wear such as T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and more. New products are regularly being added to the apparel line, for full information on Genuine Accessories and Apparel please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s MyRide app gives every TMAX and XMAX rider the chance to get more out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every ride, and enables users to add pictures to any trip which can be shared on social media. It’s also possible to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

For more information on Yamaha Motorcycles UK visit yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

