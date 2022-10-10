Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

344 points means the Japanese brand claimed their first WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Championship since 2017

Yamaha has won the 2022 Manufacturers’ WorldSSP300 Championship with 344 points. With an 18-point advantage over Kawasaki, Yamaha dethroned their Japanese rivals, claiming the 2022 Manufacturers’ Title at Portimao.

Two Yamaha riders were fighting for the Riders’ Championship throughout the 2022 season which helped Yamaha to secure the Manufacturers’ Championship. Current WorldSSP300 Champion Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), 2017 WorldSSP300 Champion Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing), Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse), Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) and Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) all brought important points to the manufacturer.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager:

“It has been a fantastic season for Yamaha in the WorldSSP300 class. First, we had one of our bLU cRU graduates, Alvaro Diaz, win the Riders’ Championship in Race 1, and now we end 2022 with our first Manufacturers’ Championship since 2017. We have really seen a lot of young talent on our R3 bikes this season, with eight victories from four different riders, so it’s thanks to them, as well as the hard work done by the teams, that we can celebrate this title. We have a lot of promising riders coming from our bLU cRU program, so we’re excited to see what they can achieve next year as well.”

Yamaha WorldSSP300 Season Statistics

Wins: 8

Podium places: 24

Pole positions: 2

Fastest laps: 7

Yamaha WorldSSP300 Overall Statistics

Wins: 20

Pole positions: 16

Fastest laps: 29

Titles: 2

Manufacturers’ Standings (after Round 8)

1. Yamaha (344 points)

2. Kawasaki (326 points)

3. KTM (119 points)

