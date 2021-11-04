With one round to go before the end of the 2021 racing season, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing continues to make plans for the future, completing its rider line-up for next year.

The already confirmed Can Oncu will be flanked by Yari Montella in the new-look Supersport World Championship. Born in Oliveto Citra in the province of Salerno on 5 January 2000, Montella started to race in the CISP 4T in 2013, before winning the title the following year aboard a Kawasaki 300 and moving to CIV Moto3. In 2016, he competed in CEV Moto3 where he stayed until 2018, also making his world championship debut in the same category. He continued in CEV again the next year, but moved to Moto2, a championship in which he won the title in 2020, thanks to eight wins, ten podiums and two pole positions. This year he took part in seven Moto2 World Championship rounds, as well as competing as a wildcard in the Aragón and Portimão rounds of the WorldSSP, the championship he will now race in full-time in 2022, aboard the Ninja ZX-6R of Manuel Puccetti’s team.

After confirming Lucas Mahias in the Superbike World Championship and Can Oncu in the Supersport World Championship, with Yari Montella Kawasaki Puccetti Racing completes its rider-line up for the 2022 season.

Manuel Puccetti: “We’re pleased to welcome Yari Montella to the team and have signed a one-year contract that will see him race in WorldSSP. I’ve been following him since he won the Italian title in 2014 with a Kawasaki and I’m sure he’s one of the hottest talents in motorcycling right now. It will be our job to help him grow and express his full potential, as we’ve done with many young riders in the past. His experience in Moto2, in both the CEV and the world championship, will be useful as he tackles the Supersport category. I also take the opportunity to wish Philipp Oettl the very best of luck. We’ve shared two very important seasons, in which we scored eleven podiums and a pole position. We wish him all the best in his future career”.

Yari Montella: “I’m really pleased to become part of a competitive team like Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, a squad that has a winning history and that will allow me to be immediately competitive. I’ll do all I can to make the most of this great opportunity I’ve been offered, and for which I have to thank Manuel Puccetti, my family and all my sponsors. I can’t wait to get on the ZX-6R and start work with my new team”.

