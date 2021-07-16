YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team dominated the second qualifying session and took top spot on the starting grid of the 12 Hours of Estoril ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul. The quickest Superstock, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, is 9th on the starting grid.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team were very strong this morning in the second qualifying session. Karel Hanika beat the record set in qualifying by Markus Reiterberger in 2020. The factory Yamaha’s Czech rider completed an impressive 1:37.674 fastest lap just ahead of his teammate Marvin Fritz with a 1:37.857. They were the only two riders to come in under the 1:38 mark in these sessions.

The average of the team’s three fastest times saw YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team dominate with nearly a one-second lead over BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will start from 4th ahead of Tati Team Beringer Racing, who are among the leaders despite the absence of Alan Techer, and VRD Igol Experiences. The latter two, both independent teams, are ahead of two factory teams, ERC Endurance-Ducati and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar.

In Superstock, a Kawasaki led the field. The first in class on the starting grid, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, will start from 9th position tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of Moto Ain, who held back by crashes. Other rivals for the Superstock win who are well placed on the grid are Team 33 Louit April Moto, Wójcik Racing Team and National Motos.

Following crashes in practice yesterday (Thursday), two riders have had to withdraw due to injuries. Dominik Vincon will be replaced by Nigel Walraven in the saddle of Team LRP Poland’s BMW. As for Players, Axel Aynié and Arnaud de Kimpe will have to run the 12-hour race as a twosome in the absence of Matthieu Thibault.

The 12 Hours of Estoril will be flagged off at 9am local time on Saturday in Portugal.

