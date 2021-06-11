After a hotly disputed second qualifying session at Le Mans, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team wrested pole position ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

After a first qualifying session topped by a whisker by Yoshimura SERT Motul, the Franco-Japanese team lost out by a slight gap to YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. The Austrian factory team was the only one to have all three riders within 1:35. Karel Hanika, who remained the fastest on track with a 1:35.732 lap, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa were practically within the same tenth of a second in the saddle of the R1 #7.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, who have pocketed the 5 points awarded for pole position, will start from first place on the starting grid ahead of Suzuki Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli) and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Javier Forés).

Tati Team Beringer Racing kept up their efforts. The Kawasaki-mounted independent team (Alan Techer, Sébastien Suchet and Julien Enjolras) are 4th on the grid.

Another independent team stood out today. The VRD Igol Experiences Yamaha is 5th on the grid thanks to Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol.

These two bold teams did better than three factory teams, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and ERC Endurance-Ducati, slowed by crashes this morning.

Moto Ain and 3ART Best of Bike round off the Top 10 at the start of the 24 Heures Motos.

The team missing from the leading pack are Wójcik Racing Team, who are trying to recompose a three-rider line-up in the absence of Gino Rea and Sheridan Morais, unable to be there because of health restrictions, and of Randy Krummenacher, who is competing in World Supersport in Misano.

There was a pitched battle in the Superstock class too. In the end Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore carried the day ahead of Wójcik Racing Team 2, RAC41 ChromeBurner, Team 33 Louit April Moto, No Limits Motor Team, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers and National Motos. These teams are grouped together in 11th to 18th place on the grid.

On a cooler track than yesterday afternoon at the Bugatti circuit, the second qualifying was hotly disputed and all the teams improved their performances, which heralds a thrilling race for the opening of the 2021 FIM EWC season.

The 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at midday tomorrow (Saturday) at Le Mans.

Mandy Kainz, team manager YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team

“We are thrilled to get this second pole position in a row at the 24 Heures Motos. We are ready for the race and reassured that Niccolò Canepa is 100% fit after his injury. The race will be hotly fought but we are here to win.”

