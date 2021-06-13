The #1 Suzuki of Yoshumira SERT Motul was first to cross the finish line of the 44th 24 Heures Motos at 12 noon today, Sunday 13 June. Riders Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon and Sylvain Guintoli claimed victory over the Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team crews in second and third place respectively.

Conditions were ideal at Le Mans this weekend and the 24 Heures Motos lived up to expectations with a hard-fought race between high-class competitors. The first half of the race was dominated by an epic head-to-head between Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART-Yamaha, which ended in mechanical issues for YART. From that point, last year’s winning team F.C.C. TSR Honda France looked to be a contender for second place but hopes were dashed when an electric fault prevented the machine from fighting for the podium. This is Suzuki’s 13th triumph at the 24 Heures Motos, the last of which was in 2015.

In the Superstock class, the National Moto #55 entry won the day, in a notable fifth place overall. Although the team no longer competes in the premier league category, Honda riders Stéphane Egea, Guillaume Antigua and Kevin Trueb gave a top-class performance clinching victory over Kawasaki #24 of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

32 of the 46 starters crossed the finish line.

Pierre Fillon, President, Automobile Club de l’Ouest: Congratulations to the winners of the 44th 24 Heures Motos. It was a thrilling race, with a classic battle ending in victory for Suzuki. Congratulations to riders Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon and Sylvain Guintoli who have earned the privilege of seeing their names on the 24 Heures Motos honours board and to Stéphane Egea, Guillaume Antigua and Kevin Trueb who take the Superstock crown. To race fans who were once again deprived of watching the action live at the track, I can only say we missed you and we are already looking forward to sharing our passion for endurance racing together next year.

The FIM EWC now goes to Portugal for the second round of the season, the 12 Hours of Estoril, on 17 July.

