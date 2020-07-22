MV Agusta is announcing yet another initiative to bring its standards of service and assistance to unparalleled levels. MV Agusta “Road Assistance”, offered in partnership with Nobis Compagnia di Assicurazioni S.p.A., is to all effects a comprehensive breakdown insurance cover. It has a validity of 2 years and is included in the retail price of any new MV Agusta motorbike purchased through an official dealership. There is no need for any extra paperwork, the bike is automatically signed in on the programme and coverage starts from the very day of its first registration.

MV Agusta Road Assistance is available 24/7 in case of breakdown, accident or theft. The Nobis Operations Center will respond immediately and readily send help. The bike will be towed free of charge to the closest MV Agusta authorised service centre within 100 km. Hotel expenses, onward travel, repaired-bike collection, repatriation and legal assistance are also contemplated for the complete peace of mind of MV Agusta owners.

“We are glad to announce this important partnership, which will benefit the owners of a new MV Agusta bike” said Claudio Quintarelli, Head of After Sales of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “this service, entirely free of charge for the first two years, is part of the company’s extensive efforts to bring the quality of the whole MV Agusta experience to world-class levels and offer riders the assurance of prompt and professional support at all times.”

Check availability in single countries and complete details of the offer at