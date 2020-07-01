Suzuki is giving you the chance to have your bike, your way by running a number of great money-saving offers across its range this summer, including the return of its popular 2, 3, 4 finance campaign plus a £500 test ride incentive, running from 1 July to 30 September.

2, 3, 4 finance offer

The popular 2, 3, 4 finance offer returns this summer and allows customers to choose from either a two, three, or four-year agreement, on either PCP or HP, with an APR to match.

Included is the GSX-R1000R and the GSX-R1000, both the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, plus the GSX-S750, the V-Strom 650 and XT variant, and the Katana.

On a four-year PCP deal the GSX-S1000 can be ridden for just £99 per month, with a £2,371.42 deposit, while the versatile V-Strom 650 can be had for £139 per month on a four-year HP agreement, but with no final balloon payment at the end and just a £1,582.06 deposit.

£500 test ride incentive

Suzuki is also offering £500 off the RRP of many popular models in its range to anyone that takes a test ride, including some that are also available with the above 2, 3, 4 finance deal. The £500 saving can be had on the GSX-R1000R, Katana, GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, V-Strom 650, SV650, and SV650X.

The saving means the sporty SV650, which uses Suzuki’s proven and characterful 645cc V-twin engine comes with an RRP of just £5,499. Meanwhile, the price of a new Katana drops to just £10,899.

£500 off GSX-R and GSX-S125

The fun-loving, learner-friendly GSX-R125 and GSX-S125 machines continue to be available with £500 off their RRPs, bringing the price for these exciting lightweight machines to £3,899 and £3,599 respectively.

For information on Suzuki’s current offers, click here.