Eleven-year-old motocross star, Olivia Reynolds will travel to FMX freestyle legend, Travis Pastrana’s Pastranaland complex in Maryland for a two-week adrenaline fuelled trip, having personally been invited by Pastrana himself. The Yuasa sponsored rider will set off for the states in October, where she will be mentored by Travis on all thing’s MX and FMX.

Travis Pastrana’s 65-acre property sits in the forests of Maryland about 30 minutes outside of the nation’s capital. It holds a massive training complex built specifically for extreme athletes and stunt performers – filled with half-pipes, ramps of all shapes and sizes, a pit filled with foam cubes, and a fleet of off-road vehicles. It really is the adrenaline junkie’s playground!

Yuasa’s up and coming star Reynolds heads to Pastrana’s home to undertake an intense training course of daring stunts and flips, where she hopes to hone her skills to use back on the track in the UK.

Olivia Reynolds, Yuasa motocross rider said: “I’m so excited to go out to America and develop my skills with Travis Pastrana. He was the reason I got into motocross, so to be able get the opportunity to ride the ramps with him is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started!”

This is the first season the battery manufacturer has sponsored the Northampton bred maestro. Olivia is currently competing in the British Masters Motocross Championship, Girls Nationals and MX Masters Kids in the 65cc class on a KTM bike. The championship finale of the British Bridgestone Masters where Olivia hopes to make her mark before leaving for America takes place at Foxhill in Swindon this weekend.

Jon Pritchard, General Sales & Marketing Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Olivia as she continues to make a name for herself. It’s rewarding for us to see her hard work and dedication is now receiving the recognition it so clearly deserves with worldwide superstar Travis Pastrana personally inviting her to Pastranaland to develop her skills.

We have big plans for next year and are looking forward to helping put Olivia on the map. Keep an eye on our social media platforms in the new year to find out more!”

To stay up to date with Olivia’s American journey, follow Yuasa on social media.

For more information on Yuasa’s latest news and products visit www.yuasa.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

