GS Yuasa have launched a social media search for the longest lasting Yuasa motorcycle batteries still in service and are giving a free replacement to anyone who has one over 15 years old!

Entrants simply need to share a picture of their battery and bike on social media. Yuasa will then get in contact asking for the battery’s date code. The offer is open to UK and Ireland residents.

The first person has already been revealed. Tony Donnelly, owner of a Yuasa branded Original Equipment (OE) YTX12-BS battery fitted to his 1998 Yamaha YZF600R Thundercat lasted an extraordinary 22-year service life.

Tony has spent the last twenty years racking up an impressive 35,000 miles all powered by the YTX12-BS. From touring Europe’s Alpine passes to some of the roads used for the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, the Thundercat has also done multiple runs all over the UK and one visit to the Isle of Man for the TT.

When asked about the secret to maintaining good battery health, Tony Donnelly, said, “The battery finally breathed its last breath on November 4th, 2020.”

The bike is always stored in a garage overnight. Over winter I put a blanket over the bike, but the battery is always left connected. I run the bike up once a month or so if I have not been out over winter.

Tony continues: “The bike is completely the same as when it came out the factory and always started first time. The battery finally breathed its last breath on November 4th, 2020.”

GS Yuasa would always recommend maintaining the battery with a smart charger whilst the bike is in storage, so the service life achieved by Tony’s battery is even more remarkable.

James Douglas, European Group Marketing Manager for GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd said: “Our motorcycle batteries are fitted as Original Equipment by the world’s motorcycle manufacturers precisely because of their long service life and exceptional reliability. Over the years we have had occasions of our motorcycle batteries providing exceptionally long life, so we are on the hunt for more examples around the country.

We are encouraging all motorcyclists to check their battery, not just for the service life but to look after and maintain it correctly. If your battery is over 15 years old, whether it’s a YTX, YTZ, or GYZ then your replacement is on us!”

Yuasa batteries are made to last longer and deliver more power. That’s why all major motorcycle manufacturers fit them as standard. With over 40 years of development, every Yuasa motorcycle battery also provides high performance, exceptional quality and proven reliability.

To find out more visit, www.yuasa.com/bike/longlife

