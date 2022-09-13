Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Yuasa take charge with development and launch of YCX smart battery chargers and maintainers.

Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, have launched a brand-new fully automatic 7 stage battery charger and maintainer at Automechanika in Frankfurt. The Yuasa YCX1.5 forms part of a new four-tier range and is designed for high performance charging on motorcycles.

Developed using GS Yuasa’s leading battery expertise, which spans over 125 years, the YCX1.5 charger has been designed to extend battery life, maintain performance and provide ultimate reliability for motorcycle enthusiasts who demand the very best equipment for their pride and joy.

Yuasa are the Original Equipment (OE) supplier for all major motorcycle manufacturers and the number one choice for vehicle and industrial batteries. The new YCX1.5 has been developed by their leading engineers to extend battery life, maintain performance and provide the ultimate reliability, no matter the battery manufacturer.

This unrivalled knowledge and experience of batteries has meant that the YCX1.5 charger has a bespoke 7 stage charging profile and higher power setting than comparable models on the market. This means that batteries can be charged faster and more reliably, whether on or off the vehicle.

The YCX1.5 can charge 6 and 12V batteries between 4 and 30Ah, and maintain batteries up to 120Ah. It has a compact form factor with interchangeable plug sockets for the UK and Europe.

Peter Whitaker, General Manager – Automotive and Motorcycle Engineering at GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd said: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our new bespoke YCX1.5 battery charger and maintainer for motorcycles. It has been an extensive process, from benchmarking every charger on the market to refining our own charging parameters, modes and settings in order to optimise its performance and get the very best from the batteries they charge, whether GS Yuasa or another battery manufacturer.”

The charger has an automatic maintenance mode that sustains optimum state of charge during battery storage. Enhanced safety features, including short circuit, overcharging and reverse polarity protection guarantee ultimate peace of mind all year round.

James Douglas, European Group Marketing Manager for GS Yuasa Battery Europe added: “The YCX1.5 features our world-renowned technology and OE experience to ensure optimum charging performance for lead acid conventional, Start-Stop, AGM, lithium and gel battery types.”

The same pioneering development and knowledge that we have used to advance battery technology for over 125 years has gone in to developing these chargers.”

Simple navigation and clear LED indicators, as well as a durable construction with integrated clamp and eyelet connectors make the Yuasa YCX1.5 charger the most advanced and user-friendly battery charger on the market.

For more information visit www.yuasa.com/YCX.

