Z900 Powers Into 2022 Season

One of Kawasaki’s most outstanding success stories of the recent past, the Z900 is set to power its way into 2022 and earn a place in the hearts of yet more naked bike category fans.

A hit since the day of its introduction, the Z900 has gradually evolved to meet the needs of discerning riders but never at the cost of the core, elemental riding experience that only a Kawasaki Z can deliver.

The Z900 now boasts a number of rider aids and additional features that enhance the overall riding and ownership experience. From a rider view perspective, the Z900 comes equipped with a colour TFT meter display that has earned high praise for its clarity. Plus integrated into the meter is a Bluetooth chip allowing he rider to synch their smart phone with their motorcycle using the useful Rideology App from Kawasaki that relates a variety of machine and status aspects to the screen of the riders’ phone.

Also aiding the rider, the Z900 has handlebar switch selectable power modes offering a choice of Full Power or Low Power allowing riders to set the power delivery to suit preference and conditions.

KTRC, Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system, is also standard providing both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence. The three rider selectable modes offer progressively greater levels of intervention to suit the riding situation and rider preference.

And usefully combining the two, the Z900 incorporates selectable Riding Modes as standard linking KTRC and Power Mode to allow riders the facility to set traction control and power delivery to suit a given riding situation. Riders can choose from three settings (Sport, Road, Rain) or a manual setting (Rider).

Benefitting – like all models in the 2022 Z family – from Kawasaki’s unique Sugomi design philosophy creating a balance between visual styling and under-skin engineering, the Z900 will be available in early November and will come in three colours:

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black (Standard £9,299, Performance Edition £10,199)

Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (Standard £9,399, Performance Edition £10,299)

Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black (Standard £9,399, Performance Edition £10,299)

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website

