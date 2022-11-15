Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Zaccone and Okubo to Form Tech3 E-Racing Line-Up for the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship.

Tech3 E-Racing is pleased to present its brand new line-up for the upcoming 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, as the electric series is set to expand to an eight-round, sixteen-race competition.

Coming from a full season in the Moto2 World Championship with a twenty-fourth position in the standings, Italian Alessandro Zaccone, a 23-year-old native from Rimini, will return to the electric series in 2023, after his first two seasons in 2020 and 2021. Twelfth of the championship in 2020, the Italian raised the bar the following year with one victory and two podiums, at the end of which he finished fifth of the championship. Eager to race for the Italian manufacturer, he will have his eyes set on victories and the championship for his return in the category.

Alongside him, Japanese Hikari Okubo will complete our 2023 line up. After several years in World Supersport, the 29-year-old native from Kodaika will begin his third consecutive year in the electric series. After closing 2021 twelfth in the standings, he improved his performances in 2022 with a sixth place in the standings and a first podium finish at the French Grand Prix. Excited to be part of the Tech3 family, the Japanese rider will look forward to fighting for wins and an even stronger position in the championship.

Following two official Tests in Jerez and Barcelona scheduled in March and April, the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship will debut in Le Mans at the French Grand Prix, on May 12-14, 2023.

Alessandro Zaccone

“I am really happy to be joining Tech3 E-Racing and I can not wait to try the new Ducati bike in 2023. The MotoE championship is set to take a big step, and I am proud to be part of it. We have potential for it, so our target will be to win races and the championship next year. I would like to thank Hervé Poncharal for the opportunity, and I hope to give him the best emotions possible next season. See you next year!”

Hiraki Okubo

“I am very happy to join the Tech3 family in the MotoE championship for 2023. This team has a long history in Grand Prix and has had many Japanese riders throughout the years, so it is an honour to become one of them. I am looking forward to starting a new adventure next year, and we will aim to fight for wins and a strong position in the championship.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“For its fifth year of existence, MotoE is set to make a big step in 2023 with eight events and sixteen races – two per event – so clearly it won’t be a World Cup anymore but a real World Championship, just like the three main categories of the Grand Prix Championship. A new manufacturer will support the electric series, so we are all looking forward to this new era of electric racing.

Tech3 E-Racing is delighted to welcome amongst its ranks Italian Alessandro Zaccone and Japanese Hikari Okubo, who both already have experience in MotoE. Alessandro has already won a race, and Hikari has reached the podium once, so with these two high-profile riders, we will be aiming for podiums, victories, and why not the championship.

We are excited to write the 2023 electric chapter with them!”

