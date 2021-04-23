Zero Motorcycles Announces 2021 ‘experience Electric’ Tour

Zero Motorcycles is once again giving riders up and down the country an opportunity to try out an electric motorcycle for the first time with its revamped ‘Experience Electric’ tour, starting in Scotland next month and running through to October.

The Californian electric motorcycle pioneers have invested in a new trailer for 2021, allowing for an even wider range of models to join the tour. The try out days take place at a wide variety of venues including biking hotspots, existing Zero dealerships and general motorcycling events throughout the summer. Each event will allow participants to learn more about the features and benefits of Zero’s all-electric motorcycles, to ask any questions they may have and to enjoy a short test ride to learn first hand about the exhilarating acceleration and super smooth riding experience that can only be delivered by a high performance electric motorcycle.

Speaking about the 2021 tour, Dale Robinson, Zero Motorcycles’ UK Country Manager said: “With all the lockdowns and challenges of the past year we can’t wait to get out there and meet the public again and hope to see many new faces this summer. We’ve been running these events for a good few years now and had big plans for last summer, only to scale them back for obvious reasons. With 30 planned dates, this tour is our biggest yet. We’ve invested in a trailer unit, which will allow us to offer more demo bikes and go to new venues. These events play a major part in our marketing strategy as many British riders have heard of Zero but not many have ridden our bikes. We appreciate that for people brought up on petrol bikes, switching to electric can seem scary, but by offering short, no obligation, taster rides and just being on hand to chat about what it’s like to live with electric motorcycles, we hope that those coming along find it informative as well as a unique experience. Riders who are keen to find out more are then able to contact their local Zero dealer to arrange a more comprehensive test ride on their chosen model.”

All dates are subject to change, especially in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and any changes will be communicated through Zero’s UK Facebook page. All test rides are subject to the rider holding a full motorcycle licence and providing their own protective equipment. Taster rides are all accompanied and last approximately 10 minutes.

Zero Motorcycles 2021 ‘Experience Electric’ Tour Dates